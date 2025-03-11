Netflix is giving a platform to racist comedian who performed at Trump rally

Netflix has just made an extremely disappointing move—they’ve given Tony Hinchcliffe a set of comedy specials on the platform.

Hinchliffe (aka KillTony) was the unfunny comedian who performed at one of Donald Trump’s Nazi-like rallies in the runup to the 2024 election. He told jokes at that rally that outraged people so much, there were even rumblings about Trump losing voters.

Hinchcliffe told racist jokes about Black people and watermelons, made cracks about Latino and Jewish people, and referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.” In the aftermath, Hinchcliffe was pressured to apologize, even by other Republicans, but decided to continue acting like a schoolyard bully instead.

“These people have no sense of humor,” he whined in response to a clip of Tim Walz and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talking about him. “Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his ‘busy schedule’ to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist. I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone…watch the whole set. I’m a comedian Tim…might be time to change your tampon.” It was disgusting behavior and Trump supporters ate it up. It’s clearly those same Trump supporters who Netflix is looking to court with these Hinchcliffe specials.

People are appalled at Netflix giving Hinchcliffe a platform

This isn’t the first time Netflix has given a huge platform to someone who doesn’t deserve it. The streaming service has happily promoted transphobic comedians Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais, for example. But Hinchcliffe’s behavior has been so consistently vile—even before the rally he was making constant racist posts—that for some people, this is the final straw for their Netflix subscriptions.

“Time to dump Netflix. — that guy,” wrote a Redditor on the r/fauxmoi board. “Hard pass on watching that guy. Do better, Netflix,” wrote a blue-tick account on X, Elon Musk’s far-right platform. “Jesus — Christ,” another X user wrote. “I love money as much as the next guy but is there a single media enterprise, streaming service, social media app or newspaper with an ounce of goddamn integrity?” Apparently, in Trump’s anti-DEI America, there is not.

Other commenters suggested Netflix was also offering shows to human traffickers Andrew and Tristan Tate, however this is a rumor that is almost certainly not true. But the fact that it was constantly repeated proves how little trust people have in Netflix right now. Like so many other institutions, they seem to have bent the knee to MAGA.

