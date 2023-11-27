‘Naruto’ Fans Are Going Wild With Suggestions of Who Should Be in the Live-Action Movie

Naruto is getting a live-action movie, and fans are already running wild with casting suggestions, reactions, and everything else you’d expect.

Many anime fans are painfully aware of the travesties in live-action adaptations of their favorite anime. Death Note fans in particular have seen this happen repeatedly. It was only recently that Netflix’s One Piece became a successful hit, and even non-anime fans loved the series. The beloved manga series by Eiichiro Oda was brought to life not just as a 1-to-1 copy of the anime or manga, but with a life of its own with its stellar casting, good wardrobe choices, and great effects.

But one successful adaptation doesn’t mean that anime fans are ready to expect quality as the norm, and Naruto fans fear that a live-action version of their favorite anime would end up becoming terrible.

Nevertheless, a live-action film is in the works with Lionsgate, and it’s already receiving mixed opinions. Some fans in the replies are begging the producers to leave the series alone, and others are anticipating the movie. There are also concerns about whether Masashi Kishimoto, the manga’s author, will even be involved in its production.

Fans are also mystified as to where the movie will take place or what part of Naruto will be adapted, because the series of Naruto is extremely expansive. These questions remain unanswered for now, but Tasha Huo is confirmed to be the screenwriter of the Naruto live-action movie.

Moreover, there are those who are tagging notable YouTube VFX creators who have been recreating Naruto’s iconic scenes in live-action through VFX. Through the uneasiness, fans have also been “suggesting” people who would work out as the characters in the cast.

Billie Eilish as Orochimaru

Billie Eilish will be perfect for live action Orochimaru pic.twitter.com/FjTAwcqRP1 — ???? ? (@GojoxGoku) November 25, 2023

Billie Eilish makes a pretty good actress, and there’s no denying that she’s comfortable with dark themes considering her music. Naruto fans seem to be in agreement that she should be the disturbingly villainous Orochimaru. Who would’ve thought Orochimaru made a great lyricist and singer on the side, too?

Kat Dennings as Tsunade

Okay hear me out.. cast Kat Dennings as Tsunade https://t.co/Hp3B8dWRNG pic.twitter.com/6UH62VslUw — PridefulSin? (@ReignOfPride) November 25, 2023

People might be cooking something up by suggesting Kat Dennings as Tsunade, although it’s funny to imagine given her popular role as Max Black from 2 Broke Girls, who’s known for her biting remarks and her drive to establish a cupcake shop of her own. More seriously though, some fans have raised concerns about the cast being all white instead of having a majority Asian cast.

Keanu Reeves as Itachi

From killing his dog’s killers to killing his entire clan, Keanu Reeves got it from here. Forget Itachi, or even Naruto himself, because John Wick in Naruto is the epitome of the “side character that stole the show” trope. John Wick himself is scary, but just imagine him with a sharingan.

Mark Zuckerberg as Naruto

word on the street is mark Zuckerberg might be the lead pic.twitter.com/LNSl41UAB5 — Dead ❀ (@DeadProxy) November 25, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg was supposed to fight Elon Musk in a jiu-jitsu match. It looks like Elon wasn’t enough of an opponent for him because he was destined to be the Seventh Hokage of Konoha. This suggestion is nightmare fuel if it becomes reality, but a solid preemptive satire if Naruto’s live-action casting goes awry.

(featured image: Studio Pierrot)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]