‘My Hero Academia’ Kicks Off Season 7 This Spring

As if all that death and destruction that took place in season six wasn’t enough, Deku and company look all but ready to throw themselves back into the proverbial lion’s den as season seven of My Hero Academia fast approaches.

Recommended Videos

Indeed, with Shigaraki just days away from acclimating to an unprecedented threat and All Might’s American protege Star and Stripe en route with a squadron of fighter jets to aid Deku, his classmates, and the rest of the heroes on their side of the Paranormal Liberation War, season seven is bound to be amongst My Hero Academia’s most explosive runs yet.

And the best part? It will be here before we know it.

When does My Hero Academia season seven release?

Season seven of My Hero Academia will premiere on May 4 this year, and will cover such manga arcs as Star and Stripe, U.A. Traitor, and the early stages of Final War. It’s not yet clear how many episodes the season will run for, but considering each season since the second one has run for 25 episodes, it’s probably safe to assume it’s business as usual on that front.

Needless to say, watching Star and Stripe’s Quirk, New Order, strut its stuff in animated form will be all sorts of exciting, and those of you unfamiliar with the manga will finally get to know the aftermath of that traitor storyline that seemed all but forgotten about at times.

Additionally, four recap specials are planned for season seven, and considering the season will run for quite a few months, it’s also safe to assume that My Hero Academia: You’re Next—the anime’s fourth original movie that’s due out in Japan on August 2—will coincide with season seven’s weekly episode rollout. In other words, fans won’t be going hungry any time soon once May hits.

(featured image: Bones)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]