‘My Hero Academia: You’re Next’ Will Bring the Fight Back to the Big Screen

My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be the fourth movie in the My Hero Academia series. You’ll need to forget about the events happening in the manga’s current Final War Arc for a moment to enjoy this movie, which will feature an original story set in the seventh season of the anime.

In this movie, society has been wrecked by the battle between heroes and villains. Amidst the chaos, another All-Might appears, which the UA Academy students will face head on. This might be another one of All For One’s tricks, but we won’t know until we get to watch the movie ourselves.

A trailer has been released, and Japanese fans will be able to view My Hero Academia: You’re Next in their local cinemas starting August 2, 2024. U.S. and other international release dates have yet to be confirmed.

Kohei Horikoshi, the manga’s author, will be directly involved as the general supervisor and character designer of the movie. Kenji Nagasaki, who has been the anime’s director for over seven seasons, will be taking on the role of animation advisor. Yosuke Kuroda will be the scriptwriter of the movie, as he has been for all the seasons of My Hero Academia’s anime. Music composer Yuki Hayashi, best known for his work on the anime’s opening music, will be making a comeback with this movie, too.

No changes will be made to both the English and Japanese voice casts of My Hero Academia: You’re Next. Expect all the characters to sound just as they do in the anime.

Character English Voice Actor Midoriya Izuku Justin Briner Bakugo Katsuki Clifford Chapin Todoroki Shoto David Matranga Star and Stripe Natalie Van Sistine Todoroki Enji Patrick Seitz All Might Christopher Sabat Hawks Zeno Robinson Aizawa Shota Christopher Wehkamp Ochaco Uraraka Luci Christian Iida Tenya J. Michael Tatum Yaoyorozu Momo Colleen Clinkenbeard Tokoyami Fumikage Josh Grelle Tomura Shigaraki Eric Vale All For One John Swasey

(featured image: Bones Studio/TOHO Animation)

