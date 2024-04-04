Need a Quick Recap? ‘My Hero Academia: Memories’ Has You Covered

The final war is on the horizon for Deku and his friends in My Hero Academia, as the seventh season is on its way.

So much has happened since we first met young Izuku Midoriya, who has since inherited the One for All power and given himself the superhero name Deku, but don’t worry—if you’ve forgotten everything that’s happened so far, the show has you covered.

There is just one month to go before the seventh and potentially even final season of My Hero Academia hits our screens. But before then, we can take a trip down memory lane with My Hero Academia: Memories. This is a four-episode special event that will look at the story so far, following the journeys our favorite heroes and villains have been on between season 1 and season 6.

Fans can remind themselves of the trials and tribulations Deku has faced, from his entrance exam for U.A High School to the Dark Hero arc, which was covered in the last season. The My Hero Academia: Memories special event will be simulcast on Crunchyroll at the same time as its release in Japan, starting on April 6 at 2:30AM PT, leading up to the release of My Hero Academia season 7 on May 4. There will be a dubbed version of My Hero Academia: Memories as well, though this may premiere on a different date than the subbed version.

My Hero Academia season 7 will pick up where the season 6 finale left off, with Star and Stripe, America’s No. 1 hero, set to make her entrance in Japan to face the League of Villains. Despite her grand entrance in season 6, those who have read Kohei Horikoshi’s manga will know that things are about to get ugly.

So, are you thankful for a bit of a reminder before jumping into My Hero Academia season 7? We definitely are.

