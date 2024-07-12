‘My Hero Academia’ Is Finally Returning After That Massive Cliffhanger

As the My Hero Academia manga is counting down until its final chapter, the anime is officially several episodes deep into the series’ final arc. That both sounds dramatic and is, when you watch it, equally dramatic. If not more so.

Sh*t is going down. The days of cute high school culture festivals seem like a distant memory. In recent arcs, My Hero has proved there’s a darker side to its initially bubbly exterior. It’s not beyond killing or maiming characters, which makes everything feel tense as hell.

The anime took a week off on July 7, leaving us dwelling in an incredibly unpleasant cliffhanger. Season 7’s 10th episode was subsequently slotted for release on July 13, 2024. But what about episode 11—after the one-week hiatus, is the release schedule back to normal?

Oh no oh geez

Major spoilers through season 7, episode 9 of My Hero Academia

I have not read the manga, so I don’t what’s coming in My Hero Academia‘s Final War Arc. And so the cliffhanger of episode 9, “Extras,” literally made my jaw drop. My best girl Jiro got one of her trademark earphone jacks ripped off by an attack from All For One. Tokoyami was injured, too, but not “half of my superhero ability is suddenly taken away”-level injured.

It was a rough cliffhanger to begin with, but then the My Hero anime took a week off. I hope it was able to rest well because it’s not like I spent those two weeks being low-key anxious about the wellbeing of one of my favorite characters in the series or anything.

Episode 10, “Wounded Hero, Burning Bright and True!!,” was slated for July 13, and surely the world isn’t so cruel that we’d be subjected to an on again/off again schedule. The reason for the break is actually that episode 9 marked the end of season 7’s first cour. Episode 10 is therefore the beginning of the second cour, boasting fresh opening and ending themes to boot.

On one hand, that means season 7 of My Hero won’t have the typical 24 episodes for a two-cour season. In fact, it’s currently slated for 21 episodes. Which makes sense—cour 1 had 9 episodes instead of the usual 12.

On the other hand, that means that with episode 10, we’re back to weekly episodes for the rest of the season. Episode 11 will premiere on July 21 at 5:30 AM ET / 2:30 AM Pacific. You can watch it as soon as it airs on Crunchyroll.

