If you didn’t stay after the credits in Blue Lock: Episode Nagi, you might’ve missed a short and important clip. Always remember, when watching an anime movie, don’t get up until the credits stop rolling.

Nagi is a genius at soccer. The only problem is that he’s not motivated to play the game. The only reason he got into the Blue Lock Program was because his best friend, Reo, persuaded him to go and play with him so that both of them could be the best in the world.

But after losing to Yoichi, Nagi leaves Reo to become a better soccer player. Nagi, for the first time, found soccer challenging and exciting. Reo wasn’t pleased with Nagi’s decision and started to see him as an enemy. It’s easy to sympathize with Reo when Nagi coldly left his best friend for Yoichi.

That’s where things end. But if you watch the extra clip at the end, you’ll see Nagi and Reo patching things up. They haven’t become teammates again, but Reo is shown supporting Nagi by tossing him some goalkeeper gloves. It seems that the two are on warmer terms, at least, because Reo sent his best friend out to the next game with a smile and called him his nickname—genius.

The Start of the U-20 Arc

BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI- coming to North America theaters tomorrow!



⚽️ Global Theatrical Release Dates: https://t.co/OCeOP2Mjdj pic.twitter.com/qnAajwMnSx — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) June 27, 2024

The U-20 Arc, if you’ve already read the manga, involves eleven players from the Blue Lock Project going head-to-head with Japan’s U-20. It’s a battle of talent, and Japan’s National Team Under 20 is going to be one of the toughest challenges that the players from the Blue Lock Project will have to conquer.

In the bleachers, Reo is seen watching his best friend, Nagi. It looks like a breakup was averted.

