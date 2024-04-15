All for One Wanted All, and Now He’s Going To Get All

The next chapter in the gripping My Hero Academia final saga has been released as the battle continues, shifting focus away from Deku and Shigaraki and focusing more on the heroes outside the main fight. This week’s chapter focuses on Eraser Head, as the hero and teacher finds himself far away from the main action.

Recommended Videos

My Hero Academia has been winding itself up to a grand finale for some time, and though we thought that the battle between Deku, Shigaraki, and All for One would be over by now, it continues to rage on, even with Deku having lost his arms. At the end of the last chapter, we saw Eraser Head enter through a warp gate along with other heroes to help Deku. Chapter 420, which was released on April 15, 2024, takes us back a little to cover what Eraser Head has been doing while Deku has been inside Shigaraki’s subconscious.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Chapter 420 of My Hero Academia.

We rejoin Eraser Head and Present Mic as they are teleported by ‘Kurogiri’ after falling from the U.A. building. Now the pair are stuck on a glacier far away from the battle, with their former friend, Oboro, now in the form of the Nomu ‘Kurogiri.’ A part of their former school friend shows through Kurogiri’s smoke leaving us wondering if he can ever truly return. Eraser Head and Present Mic then warp back to the battle, arranging for the heroes to join together to take on the remaining villains, such as Gashly Eijiju.

We are now caught up to where we left off in the last chapter, with Eraser Head arriving to find Deku missing both his arms. Deku expresses his surprise at One for All’s return, claiming he believed the villain to have disappeared when Shigaraki took over control. Eraser Head then brings out Emi’s horn, which she broke off to give to Deku so he could reverse the damage done to his body.

This act may have damaged her Quirk, but she wishes to be of help so that, in the future, she can sing for all her friends who have helped and supported her. He inserts the horn into Deku, knowing that its powers won’t be as strong, and Deku’s arms slowly start to grow back. More heroes arrive on the scene through the warp gates, including many of Deku’s classmates from class 1-A, who thought they could fight no more until they saw how hard Deku was fighting.

The battle then has expanded, with multiple heroes preparing to go up against All for One. We thought it would be a showdown between Deku and Al for One, but it looks like teamwork may make the dream work, we can only know for sure in the next chapter. You can now find the latest chapter available to read for free on the Shonen Jump and the Manga Plus app as well as Viz Media.

(featured image: Bones)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more