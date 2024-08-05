‘My Hero Academia’ Didn’t Have a Perfect Ending, but It Didn’t Need One

We all have differing opinions about My Hero Academia’s ending, but all that matters is that Izuku gets to keep living out his dream. Kohei Horikoshi wrote the best farewell to this boy, who gave his all to change and save the world.

Since Izuku lost his quirk, fans have speculated that he’ll no longer be able to keep up with other heroes. Izuku proved those assumptions wrong because he became a teacher at UA High School. That’s not exactly an ending we wanted to see, but Izuku has always been a great analyst and motivator. If there’s any role he’d be good at, it’s one where he could foster the next generation of heroes.

This doesn’t mean Izuku’s story ends there. Many thought that he’d be sitting on the backburner from that point on, but that’s where most readers misunderstood the ending of the story. Izuku does make a comeback to hero work, and it’s all thanks to his friends from Class A.

Izuku Wasn’t Abandoned

Is this My Hero Academia if the power of friendship wasn’t at play? The point of the story was to prove that dreams are only achieved when there are others to support you. That’s exactly why Izuku prevailed over Shigaraki, who fought only to destroy. Izuku fought for the sake of others, and his friends made sure to pay him back.

In Chapter 230, All Might gave Izuku technology that could replicate his lost quirk. Its development was only possible because of Class A and the Hero Support Course’s efforts.

This was the only way Izuku could still live his dreams without cheapening the sacrifice he had to make for the betterment of society. It wouldn’t have mattered if Izuku kept teaching at UA High School. History already remembers him as a legend who inspired other heroes to keep fighting against all odds. Izuku even has a statue that commemorates his greatness.

My Hero Academia didn’t have a perfect ending, but it had a fitting one.

