The Tides Will Turn Against the Heroes in ‘My Hero Academia’ Episode 148

My Hero Academia season 7 is the perfect culmination of the clash between heroes and villains. Shoto Todoroki finally managed to subdue Dabi, and everyone happily cheered. Except for Shoto himself.

Villain or not, Dabi is still Shoto’s older brother. He’s committed many crimes and burned many victims to ashes. But just like Shoto, Dabi was subjected to abuse from Endeavor. His past doesn’t excuse his crimes, but the abuse shaped Touya into the formidable villain he became.

As everyone from all over Japan celebrated the downfall of Dabi, Shoto lamented how he was forced to hurt his brother. The only ones who seemed to understand the pain Shoto was feeling were Iida, All Might, and, ironically, Endeavor. As the current No. 1 Hero, Endeavor had to fight All For One. It was a crucial fight, and Endeavor lost after hearing the news of Dabi’s fall at the hands of his younger brother.

Episode 148 (Episode 10, Season 7) of My Hero Academia will be available at Crunchyroll on July 13, 2024.

Endeavor feels immensely guilty (as he should)

Endeavor has been apologizing to his children for a long time. He’s not naive to their resentment, and he accepts that his children might never forgive him for all that he’s put his family through. Now that All For One has decidedly told Endeavor the truth about Touya, Endeavor loses his cool and is defeated during the battle.

It’s difficult to forgive Endeavor for what he’s done to his children. You might not even root for him as a viewer. But it’s evident that he cares and feels immense guilt over what happened to Touya. Episode nine had been difficult to watch, but with the reigning No. 1 Pro Hero out of the battle, things are about to get harder for the rest of the heroes.

