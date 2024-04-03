Category:
Comics

Can Deku Change the Tide in ‘My Hero Academia’ Chapter 419?

'My Hero Academia' is in the middle of the final throwdown, with Izuku Midoriya facing the toughest fight of his life. Will he prevail in Chapter 419?
Image of Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco
|
Published: Apr 3, 2024 03:15 pm
Tenko Shimura sobbing and reaching in "My Hero Academia"

My Hero Academia is in the middle of the final throwdown, with Izuku Midoriya facing the toughest fight of his life. Izuku managed to invade Tomaru Shigaraki’s mind to search for the young Shigaraki, known originally as Tenko Shimaru. But even after finding him, there are still challenges to face.

In chapter 418, Izuku finally manages to somewhat get through to Tenko, having witnessed the most traumatic memories of his past, the moment his quirk decay activated killing his dog and family. In the vestige world, Izuku holds onto Tenko, despite it causing his arms to start decaying. Tenko finally faces his emotions but still holds onto his hatred and pain. Both Tenko and Izuku battling one another for his soul, Izuku holding tight onto Tenko despite the decaying of his arms.

Towards the end of the chapter, images of Tenko’s father, Kotaru, start showing, with both Izuku and Tenko realizing these are no longer just Tenko’s memories. So whose are they? With Shigaraki at the weakest he has been, his ideals wavering, the the vestige of All for One appears, calling the now Shigaraki a “foolish vessel” swallowing him up and stating that he has never had any choices. We now have to see if Shigaraki will choose to fight against All for One, teaming up with Izuku to take down the big bad.

Chapter 419 will likely see the battle against All for One, and will show whether Shigaraki has it in him to make his own decisions or continue down the path of hate and villainy. The battle appears to be drawing to an end, and fans simply have to let it unfurl before them.

The chapter will be released on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s Manga Plus website, and the Shonen Jump Plus app on April 7 in the U.S. at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET.

(featured image: Bones)

Author
Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco (she/her) is a contributing writer here at The Mary Sue, she has a keen interest in Marvel, Lord of the Rings, and anime. She has worked for various publications including We Got This Covered, but much of her work can be found gracing the pages of print and online publications in Japan, where she resides. Outside of writing she treads the boards as an actor, is a portrait and documentary photographer, and also takes the little free time left she has to explore Japan.