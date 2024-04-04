A Wedding Awaits Us in ‘Mushoku Tensei’ Season 2 Part 2

We’re heading into the tenth arc of Mushoku Tensei in the upcoming second part of season 2. After months of waiting since the first half’s end in 2023, we’re finally going to see Rudeus and Sylphy’s wedding happen.

Don’t be surprised. Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer isn’t the only anime guy out there who had a total of three wives. Additionally, if you have a bunch of ships, this is probably the only anime where you’ll see them all sail. Still, everybody is anticipating Mushoku Tensei’s second part in the Spring Anime 2024 lineup, but it’s also nice to witness Rudeus fight for his second chance at life and finally live it happily with Sylphie and his loved ones.

Fluff is definitely coming our way in isekai format, and we don’t have to wait too long. Mushoku Tensei Season 2, Part 2, is going to be available on April 7, 2024, at Crunchyroll.

Mushoku Tensei season 2 part 2 trailer

There are going to be thirteen episodes, which will cover Chapters 80–98 of the manga. Expect new episodes to come out every Sunday, JST.

If you were a manga reader, then you’re already aware of the events in the last chapters since the manga ended in 2020. No spoilers will be found here, but all I can say is that Mushoku Tensei started with Rudeus and will end with him, too. It’s a fitting conclusion for a man who fought and lived for the sake of a happy life.

