Paul apologizing to Rudeus in Mushoku Tensei Season 2, Part 2
(Studio Bind)
Category:
Anime

‘Mushoku Tensei’s Next Episode Is Getting Delayed

The Labyrinth Arc has us on a wild emotional rollercoaster.
Vanessa Esguerra
Published: May 20, 2024 04:38 pm

Not everyone is happy with anime episode delays, but Mushoku Tensei fans are patient. They’ve had to wait a couple years after the anime’s second season was pushed back multiple times, so a delay in the 19th episode of season 2 is no biggie.

In preparation for the Labyrinth Arc of the anime, Studio Bind opted to push the air date for the 19th episode. Most fans believe that the anime shouldn’t be rushed anyway and that a delay would be better than showing a subpar episode. Mushoku Tensei season 2, part 2, episode 7, will be coming to Crunchyroll on May 27, 2024.

Additionally, we can expect the Labyrinth Arc to send us on a wild emotional rollercoaster over Rudeus and his father, Paul. They’ll have to rescue Zenith, Rudeus’ mother, inside a Teleportation Labyrinth. It should be easy enough for a couple of seasoned adventurers, right? They should be able to survive a few hydras.

We’re all hoping for Rudeus and Paul to be safe, but this rescue mission will be harder than we thought. Light novel readers already know this, but it won’t be any easier to watch the events of the Labyrinth Arc unfold. Some sacrifices will have to be made, and we’re going to have some heavy losses in the coming second half of the season.

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.