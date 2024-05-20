‘Mushoku Tensei’s Next Episode Is Getting Delayed

Not everyone is happy with anime episode delays, but Mushoku Tensei fans are patient. They’ve had to wait a couple years after the anime’s second season was pushed back multiple times, so a delay in the 19th episode of season 2 is no biggie.

In preparation for the Labyrinth Arc of the anime, Studio Bind opted to push the air date for the 19th episode. Most fans believe that the anime shouldn’t be rushed anyway and that a delay would be better than showing a subpar episode. Mushoku Tensei season 2, part 2, episode 7, will be coming to Crunchyroll on May 27, 2024.

Additionally, we can expect the Labyrinth Arc to send us on a wild emotional rollercoaster over Rudeus and his father, Paul. They’ll have to rescue Zenith, Rudeus’ mother, inside a Teleportation Labyrinth. It should be easy enough for a couple of seasoned adventurers, right? They should be able to survive a few hydras.

We’re all hoping for Rudeus and Paul to be safe, but this rescue mission will be harder than we thought. Light novel readers already know this, but it won’t be any easier to watch the events of the Labyrinth Arc unfold. Some sacrifices will have to be made, and we’re going to have some heavy losses in the coming second half of the season.

