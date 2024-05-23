The Labyrinth Arc Is About to Begin in ‘Mushoku Tensei’ Season 2

Part 2 of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has been focused on Rudeus’ life as a scholar, a brother, and a husband to Sylphie. While the previous episodes seemed peaceful, the trials in the series are yet to be solved and the hardest challenge that Rudeus will face is still on its way!

Recommended Videos

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is a gem of the isekai genre. From its storyline and characters to the animation, action scenes, and intricate plot, Mushoku Tensei has proven itself an anime you wouldn’t want to miss. Rudeus has grown so much since season 1 in terms of strength and personality.

The first part of season 2 ended with Rudeus overcoming a broken heart after Eris left him. As they say, time heals all wounds, and it truly did. In the previous episodes of part 2, Rudeus spent a considerable amount of time at Ranoa University of Magic.

Rudeus has enjoyed the company of his sisters and Sylphie for several months, started writing a book about Ruijerd, lent a hand to Cliff in developing a device to counteract Elinalise’s curse, and assisted Nanahoshi in her experiments. Rudeus had so much on his plate already, and much more now that he is going to be a father.

Little Rudeus is not so little anymore. The main highlight of the previous episode is when Sylphie revealed that she is pregnant! The news was not only overwhelming to Rudeus but also to the fans (including me) who have supported the series since day one. But not everything will go as smoothly as hoped.

Rescuing Zenith is the motivation that helped Rudeus overcome his broken heart. Hence, now that the mission to save his mother is proving more difficult than assumed, Rudeus, being the only capable one, must leave his peaceful life.

To pave the way for the new arc, episode 19 was delayed. But fans were not disappointed at all because as much as they wanted the Labyrinth Arc to start, they understood that preparation is needed for a better episode. After two weeks of patience, it has been confirmed that episode 19, “Desert Trip,” will premiere on May 27, 2024, at 8:ooAM PT/11:00AM ET on Crunchyroll.

Rescuing his mother means that Rudeus will need to travel for at least two years, missing the birth of his baby. A tough decision, but Zenith badly needs to be saved. The Labyrinth Arc is one, if not the most, significant arc of the series. There will be more action, but sacrifices will also be made. Will Rudeus be able to handle it all? For now, we can only guess.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more