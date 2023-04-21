Oh Good, Another Conservative Grift With Empty Promises To Get the Worst Republicans Out of Office

Stop me if this sounds familiar, but a Super PAC was launched this week to bring down the MAGA superstars of the Republican Party, and no, it’s not The Lincoln Project. This group is called Mission Democracy PAC, and they’re coming for such luminaries of the hard far right as Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Matt Gaetz. This is their mission, per The New York Times:

The group, Mission Democracy PAC, will challenge far-right members of Congress in their often deep-red home districts, running ads and messaging campaigns that accuse the politicians of holding antidemocratic and extreme positions.

So far they only have $500,000 but they hope to raise $18 million in the coming election cycle. Just who is behind the Super PAC? Some people you’ve probably never heard of, and some you have. Per The New York Times:

Who’s behind the group? The leaders are former Representative Denver Riggleman of Virginia, who once belonged to the Freedom Caucus but has since left the Republican Party and spoke out against conspiracy theories from the House floor; Olivia Troye, a former official in Donald J. Trump’s administration who has been critical of him; and Marcus Flowers, an Army veteran and Democrat who lost heavily to Ms. Greene last year.

OK, first and foremost, put your checkbook away. Remember when Glenn Beck decided he was done with being a meanie Conservative because of Trump and did a bunch of interviews to court the liberals and make you like him and think he was reasonable and semi-OK … and it kinda worked for a bit?! There is money sitting on the table for Republicans willing to swear off their previously evil ways and tell liberals “Hey, we’re on your side now, let’s go after the really bad guys,” as The New York Times also points out:

There’s always money in the banana stand. In liberal politics, there are few better ways to rake in mountains of cash than by targeting far-right Republicans.

Remember, The Lincoln Project has made $119 since it was formed in 2019, and it didn’t really affect the 2020 election outcome at all. (Maybe because very little of that money reportedly even made its way to the candidates themselves.) It’s a grift, my friends. These organizations or Super PACS launched by Republicans aimed at taking down other Republicans are a grift, and I really urge you not to fall for them.

Of course, Mission Democracy is very confident in its ability to raise money because as P.T. Barnum once said, there’s a sucker born every minute. Per The New York Times:

The leaders of Mission Democracy expressed confidence in their ability to raise money. “We’re all pretty prolific with our lists, we know a lot of people to call and we all have pretty good reputations for sticking to facts, not fantasy,” Mr. Riggleman said. “We’ve all had incredibly insane real jobs in the real world. And I just think it’s given us a unique way not only to do the mission, but also fund-raise and get the monies that we need to continue.”

Do you know the #1 thing that will take down the hard-right ghouls in Congress? Voting. So, if you live in one of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, or any other one of the numerous awful Republicans in Congress’s districts who are making life miserable, or if you know someone who does, start to make your plan on how to vote now. Or help that person formulate their plan. Make sure you, or they, are registered and keep making sure your registration is valid.

And if you do plan to donate your hard-earned money to someone, either give it directly to a candidate, or a grassroots organization that is directly involved with the community. Do not, under any circumstances, give it to a reformed Republican Super PAC, please. I beg of you.

(featured image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

