Here Are the Best Twitter Reactions to Trump’s Indictment

It’s finally happening! Donald Trump, who spent four years shitting on our country after he somehow found himself elected president, is finally being held accountable for a few dozen of his countless crimes.

Today, Trump flew to New York City for his arraignment. Trump was charged with 34 felonies, all of them having to do with hush money he paid to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Did he get arrested for trying to force Ukraine into helping his reelection campaign in exchange for military aid? Or leaving thousands of people to die after Hurricane Maria? Or banning people from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.? Or spectacularly botching the U.S.’s Covid response? Nope! But he is potentially going to prison, and sometimes you have to take your W’s where you can get them.

As always, Twitter has some thoughts on the matter! Here are the best social media reactions we’ve found to Trump’s indictment and arraignment so far.

First, there’s Reductress, feeling the strange combination of joy and frustration that we’re all going through:

Remember when Trump said “grab ’em by the pussy,” and then made fun of a disabled person, and no one did shit about it, and then he won the election anyway? Ha ha ha! Wow, that actually happened!

Next we have this classic Simpsons meme, repurposed for this joyous day:

The meme shows a cartoon Trump saying, “This is the worst day of my life.” Homer kneels down and tells him, “The worst day of your life so far.” May it be so.

Then there’s this delightful reminder of who isn’t facing 34 felony charges: Barack Obama, the guy whose reputation Trump spent years smearing.

The photo shows the Obamas posing for a photo in a scenic spot, just vibing and living their lives.

Then there’s the celebratory atmosphere outside of Trump Tower in New York City, where people are flipping numerous birds.

Happy Trump Arraignment Day for those who celebrate it



Don’t share this picture of Trump Tower#TrumpIndictment pic.twitter.com/hr6otLsIzJ — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) April 4, 2023

Here’s Megan Amram sliding in with a classic:

Today was the day Donald trump finally became president — Megan Amram (@meganamram) April 4, 2023

Then there’s this couple who just went to the courthouse to get married! Seems like they’re having a good time.

Good morning from downtown Manhattan where this lovely couple is getting married right next door to the media scrum waiting for the Trump indictment. pic.twitter.com/vJxcxZDgKX — Soo Youn (@lalasoo) April 4, 2023

The other big news of the day was the release of the new Barbie trailer, and as you can imagine, the crossover memes were works of art.

trump barbie movie

fans fans



?



twitter timelines today pic.twitter.com/xtmzAeLkCu — omg jeff (@thecultureofme) April 4, 2023

Trump being indicted the same day the new Barbie trailer dropped feels cosmic and magical. The girls are winning. pic.twitter.com/a5TLMEwEFm — Emily Haswell (@myemtv) April 4, 2023

I could swear that somewhere I saw someone create one of those Barbie selfie posters with Trump’s face, but I couldn’t find it. Never fear—I took matters into my own hands. Behold my masterpiece!

UPDATE: Turns out it was our own Rachel Leishman who posted the Barbie meme! Twitter hid it from me for awhile, but I outsmarted it, I did.

