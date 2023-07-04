Michael Imperioli Is Forbidding Bigots From Enjoying His Work

In case you missed it, last week was a great one for conservative bigots who want to punish you and force their hateful views down your throat. By that, I mean the Supreme Court handed down some absolutely terrible decisions that made the worst people possible happy. Boo!

One such decision was the 303 Creative v Elenis case, which allows businesses to discriminate on the grounds of sexuality. If you’re a decent person, you’re outraged by this decision. If you’re not, well, I don’t know what to tell you; maybe there are some people you go can yell at on Nextdoor, or something, because you suck. So with that in mind, it delights me to inform you that Michael Imperioli is a good egg because he’s just as pissed off about this decision as all good people are and has taken to Instagram to let the bigots know they should seek their entertainment away from anything Imperioli has done.

Imperioli has since removed the Instagram post, but here’s the caption:

i’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or tv show I’ve been in. Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA ! USA!

Obviously, that last bit of “USA!” is ironic because no one should be proud to be an American right now, but the larger point stands: bigots deserve nothing good in their lives, and The White Lotus is fantastic. Let the hateful trolls live without Jennifer Coolidge‘s Tanya “These gays are trying to murder me” McQuoid, they’ve earned that fate.

Imperioli further drove the point home via a follow-up comment in the post:

hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view

Hell yes, Michael Imperioli! I no longer feel weird about my attraction to you in The White Lotus because you were playing a real d-bag. Sweet vindication!

So before noted a-hole and conservative “actor” (put in quotes because don’t you have to get work to call yourself that?) Kevin Sorbo gets on his platform (with limited reach) and tells Imperioli that hate has a home with him, I’d like to point out that Imperioli is a prolific actor and Kevin Sorbo has basically never been in anything good, ever. This man has over one hundred acting credits. He is in a lot of stuff, and if conservatives want to take a stand here, it means they will be missing out on The Office (Imperioli played Dwight’s martial arts instructor, Sensei Billy), The Sopranos (my favorite dirtbag Christopher Moltisanti), The Simpsons (Dante Calabrese Jr., a character I don’t recall, but it doesn’t matter: bigots banned!), Law & Order (multiple characters over many years), and obviously Goodfellas (Spider).

Now, as much as we’d like to ban bigots from anything good, Imperioli’s proclamation is obviously unenforceable. It is, however, a great reminder to anyone who is both a fan of his work and a fan of excluding people based on their sexuality that someone they admire loathes them in return and thinks they’re scum. I don’t know about you, but if my number one celebrity (Ice-T, if you’re wondering) thought I was a piece of sh*t, that would probably bother me more than it should. So while we get no comfort from the reign of terror that is the Supreme Court’s recent rulings, at least take some brief pleasure that somewhere out there, a horrible person is at least a little bummed out that an actor they like thinks they’re garbage.

(featured image: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin, Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]