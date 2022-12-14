‘The Simpsons’ Fans Confess What Jokes They Thought Were Real—and Vice Versa

Until middle school, I thought that operating a command center at a nuclear power plant was a normal, middle-class job.

I don’t know what prompted me to finally question it, but I remember the day I abruptly realized that Homer Simpson’s job on The Simpsons was actually an absurd, long-running gag. And apparently I wasn’t the only one who was fooled! TV writer Josh Weinstein opened the floodgates on Twitter when he asked Simpsons fans what jokes they thought were real.

This brings up a delightful question: what joke in the Simpsons did you think was a real thing and only later realized was just a joke? Or vice versa? https://t.co/5YRuPUU73e — Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) December 12, 2022

The replies are absolutely delightful. These jokes are a testament to just how amazing the writing, directing, and animation for The Simpsons was in its heyday. The show’s gags managed to straddle the line between ridiculous and believable, giving us a fictional world that was sideways enough to be funny, but real enough to be relatable.

Plus, the series had an uncanny ability to predict real events. For example, 10 years after Homer launched a grease-stealing operation in 1998’s “Lard of the Dance,” real restaurant grease theft skyrocketed because of rising oil prices. Or how about “The Wizard of Evergreen Terrace,” in which Homer writes an equation that’s shockingly close to the real mass of the fabled Higgs boson?

Anyway, on to the tweets!

First up, there’s the idea that A Streetcar Named Desire was a musical.

had a conversation with someone who told me they'd never seen Streetcar Named Desire because they hate musicals — maura quint (possibly parody sometimes depending) (@behindyourback) December 12, 2022

In “A Streetcar Named Marge,” Marge plays Blanche DuBois in the musical Oh, Streetcar! The director, played by Jon Lovitz, rigs Marge into a harness and flies her around the stage surrounded by flashing colored lights to symbolize Blanche’s descent into madness. I’d watch that musical.

The Simpsons has also coined multiple words that started out as gags, but ended up being added to the dictionary, like “embiggen” and “cromulent.”

I wasn’t allowed to watch THE SIMPSONS growing up (watched it for the first time during COVID lockdown), and I heard a friend of mine jokingly use “cromulent.” I used it for YEARS, not knowing it was a joke. I used it in essays in school and stuff. — William ? Kuechenberg (@scriptz4sale) December 13, 2022

Apparently, a lot of people think that Gloria and John in the couple’s counseling scene in “The War of the Simpsons” were based on the movie Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? starring Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor. More importantly, though, at least one person watched the original movie expecting to hear Burton shout the “Queen of the Harpies” line.

I watched 1966 "Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf" adaptation expecting to hear the line "Queen Of The Harpies", but it's not in the film or the play and is a complete fabrication by the Simpsons' writers. It just sounds like it's supposed to be there… https://t.co/IR5w93EgRv — Avery Δ (@AveryDelta2) December 14, 2022

Then there are the Simpsons jokes that turned out to actually be real things! Like this bizarre comic strip that I vaguely remember from my childhood.

Went through the replies, and can’t believe no one posted this, it’s so insane to be a real thing pic.twitter.com/j6K62d1BJL — Jonathan Martinez (@jonmartinez13) December 12, 2022

Then there’s the Springfield Pool-Mobile, which seems like it would be pretty disastrous in real life, but was actually based on a real novelty vehicle from director David Mirkin’s childhood.

I recently learned the "pool-mobile" was based on a real thing pic.twitter.com/bPnxhF2FEg — Cuckoo 4 contraband (@cuckoo__bananas) December 12, 2022

And the musical Paint Your Wagon, which I’ve only just now learned was real?? It was a real musical?? But not about painting wagons?

That Paint Your Wagon was a real movie, but had very little to do with wagon painting. pic.twitter.com/9KScVquFlj — Jaesin (@HeyJayGuessWhat) December 13, 2022

Or how about the fact that until 2009, it was legal to sell children in Mississippi!? That’s actually got some sinister implications that I don’t love thinking about.

This one just came up recently. This was true when it aired, I always assumed it was a joke.https://t.co/YAYjKRf2cE pic.twitter.com/sN6Dm6pRJg — HelperMunkee (@helpermunkee) December 12, 2022

One user included a joke that’s from a different show—The Critic, starring Jon Lovitz—but fits into the same vein.

Not The Simpsons but has ties to the show: The Critic.



I saw the bit about Orson Welles doing frozen peas commercial. My friend explained that he actually did those commercials back in the day. pic.twitter.com/cs0VHL9Hbv — James (@Fs0c1ety04) December 12, 2022

I’ve saved the best for last. This poor soul thought that “steamed hams” were a real thing … and has been using the phrase for years.

I was 33 years old when I found out the phrase “you steam a good ham” was not a well-known colloquialism, it was actually just a reference to the steamed hams episode. I have been using it my entire life in every situation, including professionally. — Seasonal Affective Girlboss (@ih8comedians) August 14, 2021

If you don’t know what steamed hams are, they come from what is, hands down, no question, the best Simpsons sequence ever: season 7, episode 21, “22 Short Films About Springfield.” It’s the “Skinner & the Superintendent” segment, where Superintendent Chalmers comes over to Principal Skinner’s house for dinner. Some of the segments in the episode have aged poorly, but this one holds up.

