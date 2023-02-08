Wait, You’re Telling Me No One Has Even ASKED Jennifer Coolidge To Do ‘Legally Blonde 3’ Yet?

Allow me to drop a truth bomb on you here okay? We are fast approaching the 20-year anniversary of the release of the historically essential film: Legally Blonde 2: Red White and Blonde. That means it’s already been 22 years since Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoon, and her deliciously iconic nail tech-turned-sidekick, Paulette Bonafonté, played by everyone’s current favorite person, Jennifer Coolidge, first graced film screens with the original 2000s rom-com GOAT, Legally Blonde.

When it comes to the movie and TV landscape right now, reboots are in, sequels and prequels are on fire, and (here’s the big news) Jennifer Coolidge has officially told interviewers from Extra that she would definitely be up for Legally Blonde 3 if she is offered the part. To which fans everywhere responded: “If?”

“Of course, I would be on board,” the goddess—I mean actress—said. And her counterpart, Witherspoon, is all-in about Coolidge reprising her hilarious Paulette character as well. She went so far as to tell reporters at a movie premiere last week that Coolidge is an essential part of the franchise.

“There is no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge,” Witherspoon said, accurately. “She deserves every one of those flowers she is receiving right now. And she’s just one of those people who is so naturally gifted and funny that you can just tell people love her… it’s really nice to see her getting this incredible moment.”

Still, Coolidge hasn’t gotten the call. “I’ve been hearing about it for a long time … Maybe it really is happening at this point. I would love to do it. I would absolutely love to do Legally Blonde 3,” she told Extra.

Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, two powerhouses in the comedy writing and producing world, have been attached to the Legally Blonde 3 script for more than a year. Last summer, Kaling said to audiences on the Today Show that it was taking longer than expected to finish the script, because of the iconic character, but that it would get there eventually.

“You know, it’s it’s one of those projects where it takes longer than other things because we just don’t want to mess it up,” she said. “The character is so beloved.”

Kaling has also publicly said she has to have Coolidge, queen of the “bend and snap” for the film, telling ET that she “1000 percent” wants to have Coolidge reprise her role and that she is “just someone who all writers would kill to write for.”

Kaling has teased some of what she has written into the third movie’s script for Coolidge’s character. “Paulette is so funny and their dynamic is so funny. It’s been really great,” Kaling told ET last year. “She [has] a very juicy story in this one. That’s all I can say, and by the way, Elle has a very juicy story. The two of them, seeing what they look like now after 20 years, is really fun.”

We get it, Mindy Kaling is a busy woman. But give Coolidge that call! Lock that down!

(featured image: MGM)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]