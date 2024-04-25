Megan Thee Stallion has kept a positive public image, but that may change after the rapper was hit with a lawsuit from a cameraman who claimed he was forced by the rapper to watch her have sex with someone, among other workplace violations and pay issues.

Recommended Videos

After “Savage” went viral in 2020, Megan Thee Stallion became a household name, releasing hit after hit. She’s used her platform to spread women’s empowerment, supported small, women-owned businesses, and preached about loving your body. Just this year, she went viral for mentioning Megan’s Law in her song “HISS,” which dictates that information about those convicted of sex crimes against children must be made available to the public living near them.

Megan Thee Stallion hit with lawsuit by former cameraman

On April 23, 2024, Emilio Garcia filed a complaint in Los Angeles Court against Megan Thee Stallion. He claims that the “Sweetest Pie” rapper had sex with a woman inside a moving vehicle—which Garcia was also in and could not leave—while on tour in Spain. Garcia says this situation led to a hostile work environment for him, which he claims left him “embarrassed, mortified, and offended.”

According to Garcia’s lawsuit, Garcia, Megan Thee Stallion, and three other women were riding in an SUV together after a night out. Things went south after Megan and one of the women started having sex beside Garcia, who was unable to leave the vehicle as it was moving. He also couldn’t leave the vehicle because, if he did, he would be stranded in a foreign country. As a result of the incident, Garcia says he’s dealt with anxiety and depression, which would also lead to physical distress.

The incident reportedly occurred in June 2022, in Ibiza, Spain. Following the events, Megan Thee Stallion reportedly told Garcia, “Don’t ever discuss what you saw.” Garcia also says the rapper went on to threaten him and make fat-shaming comments towards him, such as calling him a “fat bitch” and telling him to “spit his food out.”

Following the incident, Garcia claims that Roc Nation, Megan Thee Stallion’s management, changed him from a monthly rate of $4,000 to a per-assignment rate. He also claims that he saw a substantial decrease in the number of bookings he received from Megan The Stallion. In 2023, he was informed his services would “no longer be required.” He worked for the rapper from 2018 to 2023.

Beyond the sexual harassment he faced with Stallion, Garcia claims that both she and Roc Nation violated California wage-and-hour laws. Despite being an independent contractor, Megan The Stallion would reportedly call him during dinner or after work hours and demand he help her with her TikTok ideas. He would do so, but Roc Nation would fail to pay him for working as the rapper’s personal cameraman.

According to Garcia, Megan The Stallion treated him like an employee despite his freelance status. He was reportedly told that he was not allowed to work with any other client besides herself.

Garcia is represented by Neame Rahmani and Ronald Zambrano. Coincidentally, they are the same attorneys who filed a lawsuit against Lizzo on behalf of three former backup dancers. In both cases, employees claim they were forced to watch superstars perform sexual acts while touring Europe.

Megan Thee Stallion denies sexual harassment allegations

Soon after the lawsuit was made public, Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, released a statement on behalf of the artist.

They claim that no sexual harassment claim was filed against the superstar, but that the case is a simple discrepancy over employment and compensation. He told Page Six, “This is an employment claim for money—with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her.” They then showed their resolution to pursue the matter, stating, “We will deal with this in court.”

Garcia’s lawyer countered, with a statement in The Hollywood Reporter reading,

Unfortunately, it is not a surprise that the defendant, through her attorney, is denying the allegations. It is an utter lie that we have not alleged a hostile work environment based on the sex claim. It is literally the first claim listed in the lawsuit. None of this is intended to embarrass her but merely an attempt to hold her accountable for her illegal actions just as anyone else should be, celebrity or not.

(featured image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more