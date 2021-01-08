comScore Lucy Lawless Destroys Kevin Sorbo on Twitter | The Mary Sue

Lucy Lawless Destroys Kevin Sorbo on Twitter, Proving Once Again That Xena Was Better Than Hercules

More like Warrior Queen

By Jessica MasonJan 8th, 2021, 11:26 am

If you follow us, or internet nonsense in general, you know former Hercules: The Legendary Journeys actor Kevin Sorbo is terrible. Not as an actor, as a human. This is something he’s revealed through his social media and general dickishness, putting him in the storied ranks of Scott Baio, James Woods, Kirstie Ally, and other deplorable washed-up stars with nothing better to do than say asinine things on Twitter in support of right-wing talking points.

But yesterday, after Sorbo had alternately encouraged the storming of the US Capitol by pro-Trump insurrectionists and then turned around and said they weren’t actually his people, Xena herself, Lucy Lawless, had had enough. Delivering her deathblow with the same flair and panache as the Warrior Princess was always known for, Lawless proved why her show was always better. (For bonus points, there’s a manipulated media tag on Sorbo’s post).

The exchange went viral, and the resulting love and praise for Lawless and mockery of Sorbo was maybe the highlight of this entire terrible week.

It certainly proved why Xena: Warrior Princess, which was spun off from Sorbo’s Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, was always the better show. And it made us remember fondly how Xena, which spun off from Hercules, quickly eclipsed Hercules in ratings and has remained a cultural icon and touchstone, especially with LGBTQ+ audiences, while Hercules has faded into obscurity, just like Sorbo.

This exchange also led to many learning about Lucy Lawless’s tireless advocacy on climate change and her work to save threatened areas. While Kevin Sorbo tweets respect for seditionists breaking into the Capitol who haven’t been arrested, Lucy, who is from New Zealand, has been arrested fighting climate change.

All in all it was a great reminder of what we loved about Xena and when she was always the best.

We all love Lucy, let’s be real. Now crawl back in your hole, Sorbo, or we’re getting out the Chakram.

(image: NBCUniversal Television Distribution)

