If you follow us, or internet nonsense in general, you know former Hercules: The Legendary Journeys actor Kevin Sorbo is terrible. Not as an actor, as a human. This is something he’s revealed through his social media and general dickishness, putting him in the storied ranks of Scott Baio, James Woods, Kirstie Ally, and other deplorable washed-up stars with nothing better to do than say asinine things on Twitter in support of right-wing talking points.

But yesterday, after Sorbo had alternately encouraged the storming of the US Capitol by pro-Trump insurrectionists and then turned around and said they weren’t actually his people, Xena herself, Lucy Lawless, had had enough. Delivering her deathblow with the same flair and panache as the Warrior Princess was always known for, Lawless proved why her show was always better. (For bonus points, there’s a manipulated media tag on Sorbo’s post).

No, Peanut. They are not Patriots. They are your flying monkeys,homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors. They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst. #keepingYourFilthyHandsclean #enabler — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) January 7, 2021

The exchange went viral, and the resulting love and praise for Lawless and mockery of Sorbo was maybe the highlight of this entire terrible week.

It certainly proved why Xena: Warrior Princess, which was spun off from Sorbo’s Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, was always the better show. And it made us remember fondly how Xena, which spun off from Hercules, quickly eclipsed Hercules in ratings and has remained a cultural icon and touchstone, especially with LGBTQ+ audiences, while Hercules has faded into obscurity, just like Sorbo.

the fact that Xena was originally meant be killed off on her 3rd episode in Hercules but instead got a spinoff which became more popular and more successful than the original series says a lot this isn’t the first time Lucy Lawless kicked Kevin Sorbo’s ass. our warrior princess. pic.twitter.com/GsdqA3BTNh — Helen Shivers (@thecroakerqueen) January 8, 2021

Hey did you know Hercules was canceled during a shortened 8 episode season and the series finale included a cgi purple fart monster? And that the real finale was just shoehorned into a Xena episode as like a favor I guess? Just thinkin of that no reason — Allison Pregler 📼 (@AllisonPregler) January 8, 2021

Beautiful. Let’s be honest, Xena was always better than Hercules. pic.twitter.com/whjL5VUatG — Andrea Payne (@AndreaLeora) January 8, 2021

This exchange also led to many learning about Lucy Lawless’s tireless advocacy on climate change and her work to save threatened areas. While Kevin Sorbo tweets respect for seditionists breaking into the Capitol who haven’t been arrested, Lucy, who is from New Zealand, has been arrested fighting climate change.

For those of you just learning about our lord and savior Lucy Lawless pic.twitter.com/sioyXx13zu — val s. (@vlsrvn) January 8, 2021

Lucy Lawless spends her days being devastatingly hot while protesting with Greenpeace, being an LGBT super-ally, making great shows and slam-dunking fascists. The hero we deserve pic.twitter.com/OPMgTZWZzY — Cate (@supergayscripts) January 8, 2021

But now to more serious matters: the earth needs us, people! @GretaThunberg is telling hard truths. Get behind a climate/habitat saving org. We can do it! https://t.co/kS5G757jTf — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) January 8, 2021

Xena: Warrior Princess was the only show that passed for LGBTQ+ content back when I was a teenager and my crush on Lucy Lawless was huge. I’m glad that she continues to be the bad ass warrior princess I grew up with and that she’s still kicking Hercules’s ass years later 🤣 pic.twitter.com/M77DQ0yrlJ — LoonWiz 💚🌟⭐💫☄️ (@LoonWiz) January 8, 2021

All in all it was a great reminder of what we loved about Xena and when she was always the best.

Damn, I knew I liked Lucy Lawless. — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) January 8, 2021

Holy shit I am fuckin CRYIN on Lucy Lawless calling Sorbo out on his shit pic.twitter.com/sakaLOwbAw — ( ❍ᴥ❍) ᶠʳⁱᵉⁿᵈ? (@ArcanaSol) January 8, 2021

WATCHING LUCY LAWLESS TEAR A NEW ASSHOLE INTO KEV SORBO ABOUT THE COUP IS jUST… COMPLETE AND UTTER PERFECTION — Moddie ✨ Head empty, Xena thoughts✨ (@madiecookie) January 7, 2021

One of the many, many reasons n I love and adore @RealLucyLawless. https://t.co/65rlHcEUF4 — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) January 8, 2021

We all love Lucy, let’s be real. Now crawl back in your hole, Sorbo, or we’re getting out the Chakram.

