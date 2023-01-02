The MCU’s Hottest Villain Will Return in ‘What If…?’ Season 2

While Hela might not be who we were rooting for in Thor: Ragnarok, she was certainly the hottest person on screen—and that’s saying something when she was next to both Thor and Loki. Cate Blanchett effortlessly took her from bedraggled emo sexy to her mighty villain-era glory and looked incredible every single, murderous second.

Now, it’s been confirmed that Blanchett will return to the MCU as the breathtaking Goddess of Death—or at least her voice will be. Hela will appear in What If…? Season 2, as reported by Laughing Place. Series director Bryan Andrews confirmed that the actor had already recorded her dialogue for the show, which is due to release in early 2023.

As the MCU’s first animated series, What If…? explores alternate realities where different decisions were made and different results achieved. As such, as we meet various versions of beloved MCU characters, such as Starlord T’Challa, who was taken into space by Yondu instead of Peter Quill, or a peaceful variation of Thanos who was convinced by T’Challa that his methods were not the way to achieve his goals.

It stands to reason then that the version of Hela we meet in the animated show will not be the same as in Thor: Ragnarok. She could even be a ‘goodie’ now—although that for me will detract from her villainous allure. Still, as she’s based on the Norse goddess Hel, being the divine representation of death is a pretty integral part of her character, so her trademark black armor and sultry voice will surely still make an appearance in the show.

Blanchett is joined by a number of high-profile voice actors from season one, including Hayley Atwell, Elizabeth Olsen, Taika Waititi, and Jeff Goldblum.

(featured image: Marvel Studios)

