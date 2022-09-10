Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer Just Dropped!

Marvel’s Secret Invasion is coming to Disney+ in Spring 2023, and today at Disney’s D23 expo, the series’ trailer was finally revealed (footage from the trailer or a version of it was screened for Hall H attendees only at San Diego Comic-Con). We’re getting major Captain America: The Winter Soldier vibes from the trailer, which is focused on intergalactic espionage with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) at the center of it all.

As the battle between who is truly who they say they are begins, we’re thrown into Nick and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) teaming up together to figure out who they can and cannot trust and while we don’t know much about the story as a whole, this trailer is definitely one that has us excited for what is to come from Secret Invasion!

In the trailer, we see that Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) has called on Fury several times to return from his space sojourn, but apparently this time was important enough for him to come back to Earth. Rogue Skrulls have invaded Earth, and anyone and everyone is under suspicion. We also catch glimpses of newcomers Olivia Coleman, Emilia Clarke, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. And we have multiple Kingsley Ben-Adir’s to unpack (get it? Because there were a lot of him in that scene with Talos?).

Returning MCU favorites include Don Cheadle as James Rhodes/War Machine, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos. We’re here for the dark, more matured vibes of the series, and we’re excited to see Jackson take the lead.

Secret Invasion is set to premiere on Disney+ sometime in the spring of 2023 and it’s going to play a huge part (I feel) in the future of the MCU and I can’t wait!

