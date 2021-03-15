Marvel’s Secret Invasion Adds Kingsley Ben-Adir as Its Villain

According to Variety, One Night in Miami star Kinglsey Ben-Adir is heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Secret Invasion. A project we know very little about, it has a rich comic history, and with Ben-Adir’s supposed casting as the “main villain,” there are plenty of options for the Malcolm X actor.

Right now, we know the series includes Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos. Secret Invasion is a long-standing battle and something many fans got excited about after the release of Captain Marvel and the introduction of the Kree and Skulls.

The last we saw of both Nick Fury and Talos, they were working together in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Furthermore, we know that the Skrull are working with S.W.O.R.D. and the Avengers, because a Skrull appears at the end of WandaVision to tell Monica that she’s needed in space.

So, are the Skrulls working with the heroes we know and love, so watching how Secret Invasion pans out is going to be interesting for fans of the MCU as well as the comic world of Marvel? Because we already know about the Kree/Skrull war thanks to Captain Marvel, but does this mean we’re going to get even more information on the Skrulls? Especially since they’re clearly involved with Earth-bound heroes because of WandaVision and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

All of these little moments could be leading us towards whatever is going to happen in Secret Invasion, which will presumably premiere sometime in 2022. Ben-Adir was absolutely incredible in the Regina King-directed One Night In Miami as Malcolm X, and fans may also know him from Hulu’s High Fidelity, where he played Russell McCormack.

We still don’t know who Ben-Adir is playing, but there are plenty of connections in Secret Invasion that he could bring to life and honestly, I like that we don’t know much about this series yet. The Disney+ era of the MCU is filled with mystery, and that’s more than fine with me. I’m here for whatever stories they’re bringing to life from the history of Marvel comics.

