Emilia Clarke Confirms Her Involvement in Marvel’s Secret Invasion

Remember how we never really had confirmation of Oscar Isaac playing Marc Spector in Moon Knight until months after we all basically accepted it? Well, that happens a lot with Marvel and was sort of happening again with Emilia Clarke. We had news stories about her casting in Secret Invasion, but there wasn’t any confirmation from Marvel heads or the star herself, but finally, Emilia Clarke took to The Tonight Show to confirm that she’s coming to the MCU!

There to promote M.O.M.: Mother of Madness, a comic that she herself helped to write, Clarke got into the details of her own comic’s world, as well as the Marvel one she is rumored to be stepping into. When Fallon asked her point-blank about the series, Clarke shared the title of the show she’d be a part of, but that was about it.

What I love about this is that Emilia Clarke, star of Game of Thrones and no stranger to keeping secrets about her projects, is almost too afraid to spoil absolutely anything. (Granted, she was teasing about a man parked outside her house … right?)

It shows the dedication of Marvel Studios to surprising their fans while also knowing that we, as Marvel fans, love to look up or research the history of every single reference made in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and figure out how it can connect to something bigger from the comics. We love to analyze and unpack things, so if we knew too much about Clarke’s upcoming character, it could give away exactly what they’re planning for us.

Personally, I’m very excited for Clarke to be a part of the Marvel world. I thought she was incredible as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, and I am very loud about how I want her to come back as Qi’ra in the Star Wars universe. I personally love when celebrities are unapologetically nerdy about things or enjoy the properties they’re part of. Clarke having her own comic and clearly loving being even a small part in worlds like Star Wars and now the MCU? It’s exciting!

We don’t know for sure who she’s playing yet, and the speculation has been that Clarke will take on Abigail Brand, the commander of S.W.O.R.D. but at least, for now, we know that Emilia Clarke is heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Secret Invasion (with maybe Olivia Colman at her side), and I can’t wait!

(image: Lucasfilm)

