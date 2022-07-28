Everything We Know About the ‘Secret Invasion’ Footage Shown at SDCC 2022

New footage for Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, was released exclusively at SDCC 2022. Secret Invasion is set to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) early Phase 5, with a release date of Spring 2023. Samuel L. Jackson is set to reprise his role as Nicky Fury for the series, alongside Ben Mendelsohn who will reprise his role as Talos. Talos and his people, the Skrulls, were first introduced in Captain Marvel. The Skrulls are a race of extraterrestrial shape-shifters and Talos was leading a small faction of them who were victims of the Kree’s genocide. Both Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Fury became allies of Talos and he reciprocated their support.

However, in Secret Invasion, it seems something has gone terribly wrong. The Skrulls have infiltrated Earth unbeknownst to Talos. With Skrulls infiltrating every aspect of Earth with their shape-shifting abilities, no one can ever be certain if the person they think is their friend or ally, is secretly a Skrull. In addition to Fury, former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), CIA agent Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman), and James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle) will all be returning for the series.

Meanwhile, the show is also preparing to introduce a slate of new faces. Kingsley Ben-Adir has been cast as a villain in the series, while Olivia Coleman is believed to be playing an ally of Fury. Additionally, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo are starring in undisclosed roles. And with the Skrulls being able to impersonate any hero or villain across the MCU, we may also be in for some exciting and familiar cameos.

Marvel shared new footage of Secret Invasion at SDCC, though it has not released to the public yet. However, the footage was described by viewers as featuring Fury returning to Earth after a years-long absence in space. He is pretty disheveled-looking and worn out, as he meets up with Hill at a bar. Hill doesn’t waste much time in lecturing him about his absence. After all, there were plenty of moments when Earth needed him, so why bother returning now? It becomes clear quickly though that this threat is different.

The tension and paranoia rise fast as it becomes clear that a Skrull invasion has taken place under their noses. Fury and Talos are seen investigating the invasion and becoming caught up in an explosion. The footage also showed Clarke’s character, who is seen shooting a gun. Ben-Adir was spotted conversing with shape-shifters, while Coleman was seen talking to Fury. She tells him he’s in “no shape” to be dealing with the situation at hand. We also get a very brief glimpse of Rhodey in his War Machine armor.

The general consensus about the clip is that Secret Invasion definitely has a dark tone to it. Some have compared it to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, while others describe it as a darker Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The dark tone is definitely understandable when we realize these characters are living in a high-risk environment where they have no idea who they can trust anymore. We’ll be seeing how paranoia can impact one’s mind and we’ll also see a different side of Fury as he takes center stage and deals with one of the biggest threats to the Marvel universe so far.

