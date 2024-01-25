Will ‘Marry My Husband’ Give K-Drama Fans the Happy Ending We Were Promised?

Marry My Husband is an endearing K-drama about second chances. Although the plot revolves around Jiwon’s revenge, what makes the story special is Jiwon’s determination to get a happy ending.

Unlike in other revenge K-dramas, Jiwon doesn’t come back to life just to make Sumin and Minhwan’s lives miserable. Jiwon wants a happier life, just as her deceased father wished for her. The K-drama stars Park Min-young as Jiwon, a woman with an immense thirst for life. Various scenes subtly show how happy Jiwon has become in her second life by finally putting herself first.

In the events of both the manhwa and K-drama, Jiwon suffers from being bullied and abandoned by the people who were supposed to love her. Sumin, who was supposed to be her best friend, talks behind her back at school. Jiwon is isolated from other students and suitors and becomes dependent on Sumin for friendship.

In the manhwa, it’s explained that Minhwan isn’t even interested in Jiwon. He dates her because he was dared to do it, but he sticks around anyway because of how dependable Jiwon is.

Because Sumin wants everything that Jiwon has, she goes after Minhwan and has an affair with him. They eventually conspire to take Jiwon’s money and live their own twisted happily ever after, until Jiwon wakes up 10 years in the past and decides to change her terrible fate.

I actually cried in this scene. This drama isn’t just a revenge drama it’s about a woman who got a 2nd chance in life and she’s trying to find and respect herself and know her worth. ??? #MarryMyHusband pic.twitter.com/3bK47WiqLC — Ela ?? ?? (@ela_dramas) January 9, 2024

Episode 7 of Marry My Husband will be released on February 22, 2024 on Amazon Prime Video. The events of the manhwa indicate a happy ending for Jiwon, but K-drama fans will just have to wait and see for themselves.

If you want to know what to expect from episode 7 and beyond, keep reading—beware: spoilers ahead!

What to expect from episode 7

By the end of the manhwa, Jiwon has a flourishing career and a stellar stock exchange portfolio. Minhwan meets a brutal and fitting end, while Sumin is arrested and placed behind bars. But most importantly, Jiwon finds herself with genuine people who love and care for her. She and Huiyeon become the best of friends, and Jiwon ends up marrying Jihyuk.

