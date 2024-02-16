Skip to main content

A Second Season for ‘Marry My Husband’ Would Be Nice

By Feb 16th, 2024, 3:33 pm
Na In-woo as Yoo Jihyuk and Park Min-young as Kang Jiwon from Marry My Husband K-Drama

The grand finale of Marry My Husband’s webtoon had a beautiful and wholesome ending. But the K-drama version has deviated from the source material, and new villains have been added to make Jiwon and Jihyuk’s lives even more miserable. 

With the introduction of Yura in the Marry My Husband K-drama, it’s almost as if things won’t be resolved in just one season. There are only two more episodes left, and Yura’s a powerful antagonist whose riches can compete with Jihyuk’s. Compared to Sumin and Minhwan, Yura is calculating and has the resources to enact her sadistic plans.

A second season for Marry My Husband is unconfirmed as of now, but that will depend on how the first season ends. We also have to consider that Na In Woo, the actor who is starring Yoo Jihyuk, will be on hiatus for his mandatory military enlistment. If Marry My Husband is renewed for another season, it will still take a while for the second season to come out.

There are still a lot of loose ends to be tied in the first season. Yura is still doing her best to destroy Jihyuk and Jiwon’s relationship and friendships. Minhwan and Sumin are turning against each other. Juran is still sick, and Sukjoon still hasn’t confessed his feelings to her yet. And currently, Huiyeon’s feelings for Eunho look awfully one-sided.

We’re all just praying for the downfall of Yura, Minhwan, Sumin, and their conspirators for being comically evil. But in reality, we’re all just nervously waiting to see if Marry My Husband will have a decisive and happy ending. 

