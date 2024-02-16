The grand finale of Marry My Husband’s webtoon had a beautiful and wholesome ending. But the K-drama version has deviated from the source material, and new villains have been added to make Jiwon and Jihyuk’s lives even more miserable.

Recommended Videos

With the introduction of Yura in the Marry My Husband K-drama, it’s almost as if things won’t be resolved in just one season. There are only two more episodes left, and Yura’s a powerful antagonist whose riches can compete with Jihyuk’s. Compared to Sumin and Minhwan, Yura is calculating and has the resources to enact her sadistic plans.

A second season for Marry My Husband is unconfirmed as of now, but that will depend on how the first season ends. We also have to consider that Na In Woo, the actor who is starring Yoo Jihyuk, will be on hiatus for his mandatory military enlistment. If Marry My Husband is renewed for another season, it will still take a while for the second season to come out.

There are still a lot of loose ends to be tied in the first season. Yura is still doing her best to destroy Jihyuk and Jiwon’s relationship and friendships. Minhwan and Sumin are turning against each other. Juran is still sick, and Sukjoon still hasn’t confessed his feelings to her yet. And currently, Huiyeon’s feelings for Eunho look awfully one-sided.

"but you're popular, handsome and most important you're good at cooking. so it'll only last for a while"



heeyeon actually get a job for unemployed eunho…….. THAT'S MY SUNSHINES OVER THERE <3#MarryMyHusband #MarryMyHusbandEp14 pic.twitter.com/FnT4VMRVR3 — liy ? (@chaedaely) February 13, 2024

We’re all just praying for the downfall of Yura, Minhwan, Sumin, and their conspirators for being comically evil. But in reality, we’re all just nervously waiting to see if Marry My Husband will have a decisive and happy ending.

(featured image: Amazon Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]