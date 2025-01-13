‘MAGA is losing their mind’: Trump was allegedly cropped out of Jimmy Carter funeral photos and MAGAs are failing to cope

MAGA just won’t leave Kamala Harris alone.

Despite Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election, his supporters can’t stop themselves from being sore winners. The internet’s far right-wing denizens have taken to criticizing Harris at every turn, recently lambasting her after she appeared to make a minor stumble while reciting the pledge of allegiance.

MAGA tearing into Harris with a newfound fury after her Twitter account posted a picture from the recent funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, which was attended by Washington D.C.’s political elite. Trump was there too, you just can’t see him in this picture – he’s blocked by a pole – and MAGA is “losing their mind” over it.

MAGA is losing their mind

over VP Harris cropping out “you know who” from her picture.



I love it! pic.twitter.com/RH76Ntbefw — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 11, 2025

The right-wing rage is aplenty:

Trump is still going to be your President whether he's in the picture or not. Quite petty and disrespectful of you don't you think? — Holy Forking ShirtBalls (@MissBeaHavin) January 12, 2025

Petty — Fooch (@foochinator) January 13, 2025

Do you know how it makes you look that you cropped the Trumps out of this picture? It makes you look petty and bitter. So, pretty accurate. — Commando Grandma (@AnnMacinerney) January 12, 2025

“Petty”, “disrespectful,” these are the words that MAGA supporters are using to describe the apparent slight to Trump. The irony is that Trump himself responded with petty disrespect to the news of Jimmy Carter’s death. While the rest of Washington responded to the news with an outpouring of grief, Trump took to Truth Social to center the news on himself. Trump claimed that Democrats were “giddy” that the national mourning period for Carter would coincide with his Inauguration, and raged at the fact that American flags would be flown at half mast in order to honor the fallen president. “Nobody wants to see this,” he wrote, “and no American can be happy about it.”

As this user points out, the “disrespect” didn’t come from Harris – but from the Carter family itself. The Carter Center chose a photo that cropped out the president-elect from the funeral proceedings. Considering Trump’s blatant disrespect towards one of the most decorated humanitarians who ever lived, it isn’t hard to see why.

The Carter Center cropped Trump out of the photo, not VP Harris and I ?? them! https://t.co/6V3Pmk25jl — Virginia Reneé: Latina in Elon’s fascist H2o ?? (@bTheResistance) January 11, 2025

Trump and Carter had a publicly contentious relationship since the president-elect’s first term in office. After the 2o16 election, Carter called for an investigation into the election results, saying that Russian interference was the cause of Trump’s win. Trump responded by calling Carter a “terrible president” while at a G20 Summit. From then on, Carter became a frequent target of Trump’s trademark mockery, and the president-elect used Carter to insult Joe Biden – who he called the nation’s “worst” president and said that Biden made Carter look “brilliant” in compare. Most recently, Trump insulted Carter’s legacy by trashing his decision to return the Panama Canal back to Panama – at the same time Carter was set to lie in state.

While the Carter Center had myriad reasons to crop Trump out of the picture, one user claims that it was an act of divine intervention.

Someone said the pillar on the right is doing “the Lord’s work” and I can’t stop laughing.



100%! — ThisWillHold (@ThisWillHold) January 11, 2025

Carter was a famously religious man, after all.

This is the picture the historians will hopefully use. President Carter deserves it. — chisoltd (@chisoltd) January 11, 2025

Trump is the only one without his hand on his heart. https://t.co/slnuCAcbRm — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) January 11, 2025

It’s not the first time that Trump has neglected to place his hand on his heart during a key political ceremony, his wife Melania Trump once had to remind him to do it during the national anthem. Before MAGA points fingers at political opponents, perhaps they should take a look at the “disrespect” shown by their own candidate.

