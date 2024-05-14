Sun-jae performing Sudden Shower before his debut as an idol in Lovely Runner
Can Sol’s Fan Club Save Her in ‘Lovely Runner’ Episode 12?

Sol from Lovely Runner is the K-drama world’s It Girl. Sol is so charismatic that both a future model and a future K-pop idol are smitten by her. These men think of Sol so much, that I wouldn’t be surprised if they had a fan club just for her.

Tae-song and Sun-jae’s friendship was unexpected since they’ve seen each other as rivals over Sol. But their shared concern and love for Sol brought them together. We can only hope that they’ll live long into the future so that we can see more of them drunk and hopelessly pining for Sol.

Before we can all wish a happily ever after to everyone, we have to find a way to catch Sol’s stalker. Lovely Runner’s episode 12 is coming to Rakuten Viki later on May 14, 2024, at 8:50PM KST.

Sol’s stalker, Kim Young-soo, was able to evade the police’s capture. He’s left several policemen hurt, including Tae-song’s father. We can only imagine how heartbroken Tae-song will be when he finds out. Now that Young-soo has escaped, he’s most likely going to come after Sol.

I still don’t know why he’s coming after Sol, but it’s useless to mull over a serial killer’s logic. Is he fated to kill Sol or Sun-jae? Regressor K-dramas usually have fateful events. In this case, someone might be fated to receive a life-threatening injury. Sol once lost her legs before she could time travel, and Sun-jae got stabbed after Sol went back in time with functional legs.

Someone might have to pay the price, and we’re hoping it’s not Sol, Sun-jae, or even Tae-song. It would be better if Young-soo were the one on the receiving end of all the tragedies instead.

