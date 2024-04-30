Where To Watch ‘Lovely Runner’ Confirmed

Based on the web novel titled Tomorrow’s Best, the Korean drama Lovely Runner is currently running and has been appreciated for its story and performances by the leads.

Lovely Runner follows the story of singer-actor Ryu Sun-jae (Byeon Woo-seok) and his fan Im Sol (Kim Hye-yoon). The show is mired in tragedy initially, as it first depicts Sol’s accident, which leaves her paralyzed, which is followed by Sun-jae passing away in a separate mishap. However, the show takes a U-turn as it is shown that destiny gives a second chance to both of them, as Sol finds herself waking up 15 years in the past, before their accidents.

In South Korea, the show airs every Monday and Tuesday at 20:50 Korea Standard Time (KST). It is available for streaming on TVING in South Korea, U-Next in Japan, Vidio in Indonesia, and Viki and Viu in selected regions. Viewers based in the United States can watch Lovely Runner on Rakuten Viki with a subscription.

Apart from the show’s leads, Song Geon-hee stars in the supporting role of Kim Tae-sung, a bassist who flaunts his looks, while Lee Seung-hyub portrays Baek In-hyuk, Sun-jae’s close friend and the leader of a popular band. Jung Young-ju, Seong Byeong-sook, Song Ji-ho, Seo Hye-won, Kim Won-hae, Ahn Sang-woo, and Lee II-jun also appear in pivotal supplementary roles.

The show is directed by Yoon Jong-ho, who is known for his work on Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016-17), My Holo Love (2020), and Flower of Evil (2020). Lovely Runner is written by Lee Shi-eun, who also wrote True Beauty (2020-2021). The show was previously titled Time Walking on Memory, and the web novel the show is based on was adapted into a webtoon by illustrator Doong Doong.

The K-drama’s genre-defying storyline makes it a unique proposition for the viewers, blending elements of time slip, fantasy, romance, and even sci-fi.

(featured image: Viu)

