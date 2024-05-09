Sun-jae confronting Sol over time-traveling
Are We Going to Lose Our Favorite K-Pop Idol in 'Lovely Runner' Episode 11?

Published: May 9, 2024

Inevitability is a consistent theme in The Lovely Runner. With this, it seems that Sun-jae and Sol are fated to like each other no matter what timeline they’re in. If they can work together, they might be able to avoid the grim future awaiting both of them in 2023.

Now that Sun-jae knows and believes that Sol is from the future, he told her, “If I end up dying to save you, I’ll be fine with that.” That has to be the most romantic K-drama line of the year, but let’s hope Sun-jae doesn’t get to that point. It would make all of us happier if he and Sol happily ended up together in the future.

But many events have been altered by Sol without her knowledge. The future is bound to change, but is it for the better? We’ll find out in the eleventh episode of Lovely Runner on May 13, 2024. The episode will be available as early as 8:00 AM ET at Rakuten Viki.

What can we expect? Sun-jae considered going to the U.S. for rehabilitation after Sol rejected him. This event caused him to miss out on his idol audition. This might mean that Sun-jae won’t become a K-pop idol in the future with thousands of fans. That’s just speculation, but he’s still staying in South Korea now that he knows the truth about Sol. Meaning, we shouldn’t cross off the possibility of Sun-jae becoming an idol just yet.

We should be more concerned about Sol’s stalker. With more hands to help her than ever before, Sol may stand a chance of keeping this stalker locked up for good.

