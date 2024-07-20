You Might Be Disappointed To Know What Happened to ‘Doc McStuffins’

The latest show to have kids talking is Doc McStuffins. No really, my niece found it on her kid’s YouTube and she’s obsessed. But many are learning that their newfound love of the series is a bit late to the game.

Doc McStuffins focuses on a young girl who goes by the name Dottie “Doc” McStuffins (Laya DeLeon Hayes) and she takes care of the toys in her neighborhood. When one is broken, you take it to the doc to fix! While many are discovering the magic of Doc’s practice, the show started way back in 2012. With the release of it on Disney Junior and on Disney+, families are watching the series for the first time and loving it!

The issue now though is that once you finish the show for the first time, that’s kind of it. Doc McStuffins ran from 2012 to 2020 and ended then. There are still 136 episodes of the series (with a spin-off short show called The Doc Files that you can watch). But a new episode of the series hasn’t come out since 2020.

What is with this speculation about Dottie having cancer?

Social media began talking about the show again and a rumor started that Dottie actually had cancer and died on the show. That isn’t true. The images that were being shared around the internet were from a season 4 episode of the show and also are not of Doc McStuffins herself but a girl named Audrey who had cancer.

So while the show is no longer running, it didn’t end with Doc McStuffins dying from cancer like the internet briefly believed. The show was also not canceled, it just concluded its run and left fans wanting to see more of Doc’s adventures with her toys.

For now, you can stream every season of Doc McStuffins on Disney+ and watch The Doc Files too!

