Crime Dramedy ‘A Motel’ Sets Its Cast While Preparing To Begin Filming

After announcing 13 Reasons Why star Mark Pellegrino as its lead star, the crime dramedy A Motel has announced its full cast as its production date draws closer.

Recommended Videos

Given that filming hasn’t begun, not many details of A Motel are known. However, its interesting premise and impressive cast hint at its potential. In March, Deadline announced that the TV series would be Pellegrino’s next big project. In addition to 13 Reasons Why, the actor is known for his roles in Underdeveloped and Supernatural. The show isn’t attached to a network or streamer yet but is set to be directed and executive-produced by Brian A. Metcalf, who has collaborated with Pellegrino in the past on Underdeveloped. Boneyard director Asif Akbar will also serve as a producer and direct some of the episodes.

Meanwhile, the show recently announced several new additions to its cast.

What to expect from A Motel

Joining Pellegrino in A Motel are Jeff Fahey, William Forsythe, and Nickey Whalen. Fahey is best known for his role as Captain Frank Lapidus on the ABC series Lost, while Forsythe is known for his mobster and criminal roles in works like Dick Tracy. Whalen’s most recognizable role is as Pepper Steiger in the soap opera Neighbors. All three actors have been cast in undisclosed roles, along with Thomas Ian Nichols, Luke Edwards, Charlene Amoia, Niko Foster, Kelly Lynn Reiter, Mark Justice, Nolan River, and Kelly Arjen. Metcalf will also act in A Motel in addition to directing and producing.

While the series does not yet have a release date or network, it is set to begin production in August in Las Vegas. Since the series will only be six episodes, filming shouldn’t last too long. If filming concludes before the end of 2024, it’s possible A Motel could be released in mid-2025. However, the release date will also depend on how long it takes the series to find a network and whether filming actually begins next month. Back in May, it was reported filming would begin in June before the date was pushed back to August. So, it remains to be seen if this new anticipated filming date will be upheld.

Plotwise, A Motel has been described as a crime dramedy about a group of outcasts who work a shady motel and accidentally become mixed up with the mafia after uncovering a drug-smuggling conspiracy.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy