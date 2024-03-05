Is ‘Love Is Blind’ Coming to Minneapolis? Here Are the Rumors

The Love Is Blind season 6 finale will air on March 13, but that hasn’t stopped the show from immediately moving on. The seventh season is on the way, reportedly filming in Washington DC, but another location has since popped up as a possibility, too.

The popular reality dating show Love is Blind takes single individuals from a city, places them in pods, and gives them the chance to get to know one another without seeing each other’s faces. The show (somewhat) explores the idea that you can fall for someone’s personality over their looks. Over 10 days, contestants ask one another questions, go on “dates,” and then hopefully, by the end, they fall in love and get engaged.

The couples who get engaged are then introduced to each other physically before heading off to spend a relaxing holiday in a resort with the other engaged couples. There, they can explore physical intimacy and get to know the other couples. After that, they return to the real world, figuring out how they’d combine their lives before walking down the aisle a few weeks later, where they ultimately decide whether or not to get married—though plenty have called off their engagements before making it to the altar.

To date, the show has produced a handful of married couples who are still going strong, proving there is some merit in its methods, so who will be joining us and putting themselves to the test in season 7?

Where is Love is Blind reportedly filming?

Filming for an upcoming season (it isn’t clear whether this is the seventh or eighth season) looks to be taking place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after fans living in the city spotted filming taking place at multiple locations. The reports coming out of Minneapolis suggest that some people already know who will be appearing in the upcoming season, having seen them out and about on their “dates.”

The rumors were sparked when residents started posting about the show on social media.

love is blind filming in minneapolis ??? — Antá ? (@antaxoxo_) March 1, 2024

One individual posted a TikTok, now widely shared on Reddit, claiming they knew some of the men who were going to be in the upcoming episode. They appeared visibly distressed as they discussed the characteristics of said men, not wanting to name them on the platform, saying, “I am just exhausted and tired of society rewarding shitty men who treat women terribly and manipulate and lie all the time.” It’s no big secret that past contestants have been labeled as abusive, with the show ignoring or even encouraging certain behaviors for “entertainment value.”

According to another X post, it won’t be long before the rumored Minneapolis cast members are exposed.

Minneapolis too small for the whole Love is Blind cast to not get exposed before they even finish filming here ? — Cristina (@cristinahbu) February 25, 2024

Another TikToker posted about the show being in Minneapolis, saying, “We all didn’t think this show would happen here as everyone kind of knows everyone or at least someone knows someone you know.” They even divulged where they believe most of the filming will take place, indicating establishments in the North Loop.

Some comments under the video seemed to confirm the poster’s suspicions, writing: “There was filming at the Four Seasons Nordic villages and spa last week! It must be this!” Others commented about their own experiences being invited to audition. “A casting director reached out wanting me to apply once and said filming is Feb 4 – March 22! I can’t wait for this to come out.”

Given that many people from the city have discussed the area having small-town vibes and a very small dating pool, it could make for some very interesting drama, especially if the show ends up putting two people together who potentially already know the other person or have heard of them before.

cannot wait until the Love is Blind season shot in Minneapolis comes out cuz literally everyone here knows everyone — rick. (@RickSoBreezy) March 4, 2024

If they’re already filming in the city, it means the season is well underway, though, at this stage, it’s all just rumor. Netflix has yet to confirm whether Love Is Blind is officially taking place in Minneapolis.

We are just going to have to wait until it’s released on Netflix to see all the drama unfold. At least we have the drama of the season six reunion to look forward to before then.

