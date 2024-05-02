We’re Not Even Halfway Through the ‘X-Men ’97’ Season Finale

We’re in the final stretch of the first season of X-Men ’97 and Beau DeMayo and company have teed up what might become the most kinetic finale in the history of Disney-era Marvel television.

Recommended Videos

With Charles Xavier having crashed back down to Earth, Jubilee and Sunspot becoming the latest prisoners of Bastion’s Prime Sentinel new world order, and Magneto not-so-subtly declaring war on humanity (to say nothing of how unnervingly reasonable the legendary villain continues to look with every passing day), “Tolerance Is Extinction” is shaping up to be one hell of an Operation: Zero Tolerance adaptation.

So, when will we get to part two of this three-part finale of Marvel Animation’s masterclass?

When does X-Men ’97 episode 9 release?

We’re well over a month into the run of X-Men ’97‘s first season, so most should have a grasp on the whole “every Wednesday” memo by now. But just in case there are some stragglers out there, the ninth episode of X-Men ’97 is due out on May 8 later this month.

Expect Rogue to return to the fray, a stressful check-in with Jubilee (who absolutely doesn’t deserve what she’s about to go through), and some more long-overdue Nightcrawler action. We can also let ourselves hope for a moment of father-son bonding between Cable and Cyclops, even if it overlaps with the smackdown of a few more robots.

But most of all, expect a delectably tense reunion between Magneto and Xavier. The latter’s pseudo-death was the only reason Magneto halted his original plan for war on humanity back in the original animated series. With the two set to cross paths in the wake of Magneto’s brand-new declaration of war on humankind, there’s no telling how the two most prominent mutants in the canon—who also boast one of the most prominent and complicated relationships—might engage with one another now.

X-Men ’97 is now streaming on Disney+.

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more