Don’t Take Your Time with ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6, Another Season Is Already Coming

Love Is Blind season 6 might have only just started, but there are already plans for a seventh season of the blind-marriage dating show that has taken Netflix by storm over the last few years.

Recommended Videos

The premise of Love Is Blind is for a large group of singles to embark on a series of dates, conducted from ‘pods’ where a pair can hear but not see each other. Connections are formed and people will decide to propose to someone if they feel a strong enough bond. Not everyone finds that relationship, with many people leaving the show at this early stage.

A handful of couples can then meet for the first time, as engaged couples. They then embark on a honeymoon, move in with each other, and meet each other’s families, before making a final decision whether to marry their new partner at the altar at the end of the show.

Predictably there’s drama, arguments, in-fighting, and tears but also some surprisingly heartwarming moments. With Love Is Blind season 6 currently available to stream on Netflix, here’s a look ahead at season 7.

Love Is Blind confirmed for season 7—but when?

Renewed in December before season 6 had even aired, Love Is Blind season 7 has been officially confirmed. Judging from past Love Is Blind release schedules, we can likely expect the seventh season of the show to air this fall.

In past years, Love Is Blind has aired two seasons a year, so we’d expect them to keep up the same rhythm for the popular show.

Who might the cast of Love Is Blind season 7 be?

Because the cast of Love Is Blind is made up largely of everyday people trying to find love, there’s no way of knowing who they will be until the first trailer aires. Even then, the love-seekers likely won’t be anyone you’d recognize.

However, we can expect the celebrity couple hosts to make their return, Nick and Vanessa Lachey. As a loved-up couple themselves, they present the show for any in-studio moments, including the drama-fuelled reunions at the end of each season.

Where is Love Is Blind season 7 filmed?

Each season of Love Is Blind si filmed in a different city, kicking off in Atlanta, followed by Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, Houston, and Charlotte in North Carolina for Season 6.

While there’s no confirmation of where the seventh season will be filmed, rumours are swirling online that it will be in Washington D.C., thanks to an X user reportedly seeing the cast out and about.

I went out to dinner with my sisters in DC last night and they were filming Love is Blind DC? — Keosha (@KeoshaLashae) October 25, 2023

This is far from confirmed however and, considering the cameras follow the lovebirds back to visit their families, it could be that a contestant merely went to visit friends and family in DC.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]