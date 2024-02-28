Fear Not ‘Love Is Blind’ Fans, the Season 6 Reunion Is on the Way!

The most recent season of Love Is Blind has now come to an end—but despair not! The season reunion has already been announced and fans of the show are invited to indulge in all the gossip and dissect every moment of the series.

***Spoilers for Love Is Blind season 6 ahead***

Love is Blind, the reality show that sees romantic hopefuls pair up with someone they have only spoken to and not seen, is currently in its sixth season. This season kicked off on Valentine’s Day and six episodes in we had our engaged couples — Jimmy and Chelsea, Brittany and Kenneth, Jeramey and Laura, Clay and AD, and Johnny and Amy.

The contestants have gone through their ups and downs just as they do every year, with love triangles, this time between AD, Matthew Duliba, and Amber Grant, as well as tear-filled discussions, acceptance, and rejection. (So far, season 6 has no lawsuits, but it’s early.).

Though the show is over, fans still want the tea to be spilled, which is why we will be treated to a season reunion where couples are allowed to talk somewhat frankly about their experience on the show and with their partners. This is where we get a small peak at the events and feelings that either take place when the cameras are turned off or that are left on the cutting room floor.

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey announced the reunion in a Netflix clip, showing them pondering over the script and who should be invited with the pressure of “America and the world” watching. After the fiasco with the season four reunion, you’d better hope they learned some lessons. Tensions are still bound to be high though as those who remained single can also return, and that means Matthew may have to be on his toes if faced with AD and Amber.

The reunion will be filmed in front of a live studio audience with special guests and audience-generated questions. As Nick and Vanessa tell us, “We want to know, who do you want to see invited to the reunion and what questions do you want us to ask.”

Fans desperate to see the cast again can tune into the show exclusively on Netflix on March 13 at 9PM ET/6PM PT. After that season seven appears to be coming fast, as it was announced before season six even started airing and is expected to land in the fall of this year.

