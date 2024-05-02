‘The Equalizer’ Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed

Queen Latifah starrer The Equalizer recently landed a season 5 renewal, proving that the crime-drama TV series continues to be an underrated title on CBS’ stacked roster.

The release date for season 4 episode 8 of the show is confirmed, as it will be televised on Sunday, May 5, at 8:00PM on CBS. The episode is titled “Condemned” and is expected to take the audience on a thrilling ride, as the premise promises that it will be an action-packed affair. Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) will lend a helping hand to Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles) and Big Ben (Danny Johnson) as they combat a mysterious group of attackers. Meanwhile, on a lighter note, Aunt Vi’s (Lorraine Toussant) status as the reigning queen of the annual cobbler contest will be challenged.

Apart from Queen Latifah, The Equalizer stars Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes, and Chris Noth in key roles. Erica Camarano, Jennifer Ferrin, Frank Pando, Chris Vance, Dominic Fumusa, Brett Dalton, and Donal Logue have been a part of the ensemble at different points across the four seasons. The show has had a few noteworthy guest stars as well, with Jada Pinkett Smith, Mike Epps, and Kelly Rowland all appearing on the show.

The show is a reboot of the original series of the same name, which aired on CBS from September 1985 to August 1989. The 1980s series starred British actor Edward Woodward as Robert McCall, a role that was gender reversed in the modern version to accommodate Queen Latifah’s talent. Both the old version and the reboot have been co-created by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim, who also serve as executive producers. Latifah is also one of the co-creators along with the duo, while John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Andrew Marlowe, and Terri Miller are credited as executive producers.

