When Is ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Coing to Netflix?

Cobra Kai‘s sixth and final season is on the horizon. However, with the cast and crew promising the biggest season yet, fans are anxious to know when season 6 will arrive on Netflix.

Recommended Videos

The Karate Kid spinoff first premiered in 2018 and grew to become one of Netflix’s longest-running and most popular series. The show follows Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) 34 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament as they begin guiding the next generation of karate students. Unfortunately, their old feuds and enemies also spill into the next generation, resulting in warring karate dojos and the return of villains like John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).

Cobra Kai has received high critical acclaim for finding a unique way to expand the Karate Kid franchise. Season 5 raises the stakes even higher as it ends with Danny, Johnny, and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) finally joining forces to lead Miyagi-Do to victory in the Sekai Takai tournament. However, with Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim) and Kreese still out there, it likely won’t be a straightforward path to the tournament, and there’s a high chance of Cobra Kai sprouting up again. On top of that, it has been almost two years since season 5 premiere, making viewers impatient for answers in Cobra Kai season 6.

Does Cobra Kai season 6 have a release date?

(Netflix)

Unfortunately, Cobra Kai season 6 does not yet have an official release date on Netflix. However, the show has been confirmed to be releasing sometime in 2024. It is expected to arrive late in the year, given that production on the new season is ongoing. Additionally, filming only just commenced on February 5, meaning it may still have a ways to go.

The reason why Cobra Kai season 6 is taking so long is that it faced delays due to the Hollywood labor strikes last year. Now that production is underway, it is just a matter of how quickly filming will wrap. Season five filming took less than three months, meaning that season 6 filming could wrap as early as late April. Most likely, the show will arrive in November or December 2024 at the earliest. It may even follow the pattern of season 4 and release on New Year’s Eve.

An official release date should be forthcoming as production proceeds.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]