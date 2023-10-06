‘Lords of the Fallen’ Is Back With a Brutal, Bloody Sequel

Help! The lords have fallen and they can’t get up! … Or can they?

After seven long years of waiting, we have received news of a SEQUEL to the beloved game Lords of the Fallen. For those who are not in the know, Lords of the Fallen is a “souls-like” game, which means that it is crushingly, brutally, masochistically difficult. But just like real-world masochists in real-world dungeons, players keep crawling back for more pain.

And pain they shall receive.

When does Lords of the Fallen 2 come out?

This is usually the part of the article where I have to say, “while no release date has been officially announced,” or “we can speculate that …”—NO. NO SPECULATION. The developers of the game have given us the succor we crave, and have provided us with an official release date of Oct 13. THAT’S SOON. Just long enough for us to break out our chainmail and latex and prepare for the punishment of our lives.

What is Lords of the Fallen 2 about?

Here’s the official game description:

After an age of the cruellest tyranny, the demon God, Adyr, was finally defeated. But Gods… do not fall forever. Now, aeons later, Adyr’s resurrection draws nigh. As one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, journey through both the realms of the living and the dead in this expansive RPG experience, featuring colossal boss battles, fast challenging combat, thrilling character encounters, and deep, immersive storytelling. Will your legend be one of light… or one of darkness?

But we know better. We know that Lords of the Fallen 2 isn’t about demon lords and dark gods. It’s about YOU. Specifically how much pain you can stomach without rage-quitting yourself out of your sixth-story apartment window. This game is about your ability to manage your anger, your despair, and your terror. This game is about your ability to take a licking and keep on ticking. Now are you gonna tick like a dinky little Timex? Or are you gonna be Big Ben?

Why should I play Lords of the Fallen 2?

To relax? No. To unwind? Hardly. To enjoy yourself? What about throwing yourself into wave after wave of crushing enemies only to be massacred again and again sounds enjoyable to you? Do people enjoy climbing Mount Everest? Do people enjoy landing on the moon? They do it for the thrill of CONQUEST. OF VICTORY. OF CONQUERING THE INSURMOUNTABLE ODDS.

They do it because it builds character. If you’re a gamer, it’s likely that character is the one thing your father thinks you lack. It’s time to prove him wrong.

(featured image: CI Games)

