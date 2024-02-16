This Painful Coming-of-Age Manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto Is Getting the Movie Treatment

Look Up is a lesser-known work by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the author of Chainsaw Man. But you’ll be missing out if you don’t read the manga of this dramatic, coming-of-age one-shot—or at least plan to watch the movie adaptation, which we now know is on the way!

The movie adaptation of Look Up is coming to Japanese theaters on June 28, 2024, among the other Spring 2024 anime fans can look forward to. So far there’s no word on a release date for international viewers.

Look Up Trailer

Although it’s about a couple of friends who grow to be artists, be forewarned that Look Up is not a cozy or feel-good story. Ayumu Fujino was once praised by her classmates and teachers in elementary school for her manga sketches, until another talented student named Kyomoto came into the picture.

Kyomoto’s drawings are realistic, and they often outshine Fujino’s sketches. She tried to catch up to Kyomoto for years, but her art was never good enough. Fujino stops drawing until, one day, she meets her rival. Kyomoto confesses to Fujino about being her fan. The two become inseparable and start serializing their own one-shot manga, which become hits.

A friendly reminder that even if this all sounds wholesome, Look Up is still the work of Tatsuki Fujimoto himself. Chainsaw Man fans have had to grapple with graphic and complex themes. Even if Look Up is significantly shorter, Fujimoto explores concepts like growth, purpose, and regret throughout this manga.

The movie will be directed by Kiyotaka Oshiyama, who is best known for his work on The Wind Rises and The Secret World of Arrietty, among other notable character designs from various hit anime series.

(featured image: Studio Durian)

