‘Little Kitty, Big City,’ in All Its Glory, Is Almost Here

With the incredibly niche exception of the long-since canceled Upsilon Circuit (a multiplayer fantasy RPG where, if you died, you could never play the game again), watered down stakes are more or less a must for any video game these days.

Indeed, perhaps the fate of the world world is at stake, perhaps you’re racing against the clock for the sake of your best friend’s life, or perhaps a good old-fashioned “Game Over” will flare up on your screen if you block enough bullets with your torso. But no matter what, there’s almost always a respawn, a previous save, or even a second playthrough waiting in the wings to ultimately bail you out.

But the stakes have truly never been higher than Little Kitty, Big City, the incoming indie title where you play as a little kitty and—you’re never going to believe this—explore a big city. Indeed, to hell with returning to your family safely and in a timely manner; there are strays to befriend and smartphones to take hostage first.

So, when will the cat enthusiasts be cut loose onto this cheeky little simulator?

When does Little Kitty, Big City release?

Get your finest tuna on deck while you can, folks; Little Kitty, Big City is just over a week away from release. Indeed, the Double Dagger Studio title is set for release on May 9 and will be available on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S and X.

In other words, you’ll have three entirely different ways to live out your wildest cat-like dreams, whether that’s catching birds, jumping into trash cans, or going to war with your slippery tail. You can, of course, also dress up the cat in silly little hats, because this is a silly little game, and a silly little game is nothing without its silly little hats.

(featured image: Double Dagger Studio)

