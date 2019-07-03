The New Pictures for The Lion King Had Us All Yelling “Beyoncé???”
I’m going to go to see the new The Lion King because I’m that kid who watched it until the VHS broke, and then my mom took me to see it on Broadway and I cheered for Scar while everyone else cried. Always been a Scar stan, always will be. But with that being said, I’ve had my reservations on the live-action version of one of my favorite Disney classics. Mainly because it didn’t really need to be done and if they are going to do this one, does that mean we’re getting a live-action The Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride as well? I’ll gladly take that movie.
With the release of the soundtrack tracklist for the movie, I have an additional set of problems. Mainly that “Shadowlands” and “Endless Night” from the musical are right there and they’re not on the tracklist. How are you not going to have Beyoncé sing “Shadowlands”? It’s like a perfect song for Nala and her.
But that’s me and my wants and hopes for this movie. The internet, it seems, has a better way to get excited about The Lion King. New promotional images released by director Jon Favreau show all our favorite characters gazing into the eyes of their human counterparts in a picture that can only be described as “Bohemian Rhapsody-esque”.
🦁👑 #thelionking pic.twitter.com/2fX2NC7ucm
— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) July 2, 2019
🦁👑 #thelionking pic.twitter.com/inMIl5LZMF
— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) July 2, 2019
It’s kind of obvious that fans had a little fun on Twitter from there. Especially when it came to Beyoncé staring into the eyes of Nala.
Beyoncé? pic.twitter.com/Gef7hCEHbh
— Toddy_Bee_ (@Toddy_Bee_) July 2, 2019
This looks like they’re about to drop a power ballad about the same lion cheating on them pic.twitter.com/ytUzRIgcqA
— Marc (@MarcSnetiker) July 2, 2019
cinematic parallels pic.twitter.com/vmd3E92o9e
— michael brown (@boyinquestion) July 2, 2019
Nala and Miss Tina are the only beings alive who are allowed to look Beyoncé in the face. pic.twitter.com/re2xluSJyg
— R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) July 2, 2019
Beyoncé is coming https://t.co/yr59OPjV2k
— Meredith Grey (@tutuzondo) July 2, 2019
Beyoncé looking at her competition… pic.twitter.com/JRng6cQz1M
— Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) July 2, 2019
But she wasn’t the only one to get the meme treatment.
wow can’t believe they would put the actors in danger like this https://t.co/gcQEbngSiZ
— “Nick” “Scott” (@Nick_Scott) July 2, 2019
John Oliver looks more like Zazu than Zazu pic.twitter.com/UjBmrIxE7r
— fr❄️st (@Nick_Frost) July 3, 2019
John Oliver staring intensely at a toucan. That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/gx82qcC3WI
— Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) July 2, 2019
Name a more iconic sextet. I’ll wait. pic.twitter.com/gx7ww2zrxM
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 2, 2019
Is The Lion King going to be nearly as good as the memes surrounding it? Yes, because it is The Lion King. Everyone loves it.
