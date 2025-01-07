‘Liberate the people of Britain’: Elon Musk wants Americans to free Brits

Elon Musk is, yet again, trying to interfere in the politics of other countries. The South African billionaire is not only happy with having bought as much power as he can in the States, he wants more. Musk’s greedy paws have crossed the ocean again to meddle in British politics.

When Musk bought Twitter in 2022, it cost the tech mogul $44 billion. Since then, the social media site saw a drastic decline and, as of October last year, was valued at only $9.4 billion. While many may see this as a huge loss for Musk, what he acquired is worth more than any money can buy: a huge platform from which to dictate how he believes the world should be run. And people are listening. Musk may have lost billions of dollars, which to him is chump change at this point, but he has gained the power to influence, a power he is wielding impetuously.

Since supporting Trump in the 2024 presidential election, Musk has received an inordinate amount of politically influential power, especially for someone unelected. He is now trying to wield that power beyond America’s borders, commenting on the policies and political ongoings of countries in Europe as well. From supporting Germany’s far-right AfD party to suggesting that King Charles III dissolve the current parliament and order new elections. Now, he’s asking his online following if the U.S. should “liberate the people of Britain from their tyranical government.”

As the Brits would say, “Jog on”

I can say, as a British person myself, that Britain absolutely has no interest in being “liberated” by America. Far from it. Last year, the people of Britain democratically voted for Labour, the country’s more left-wing political party, having suffered for over a decade under a Conservative government. I also think that Musk may benefit from looking up the word “tyrannical.”

In recent weeks, Musk has inserted himself into the ongoing conversation on the child sex abuse scandal and the government’s handling of it. He has taken many opportunities to undermine the Labour government since it came into power, from pushing the two-tier conspiracy theory to claiming that very few businesses would want to invest in Britain under Labour rule.

The current British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, had this to say in response to Musk’s online attacks on his government, “Those that are spreading lies and misinformation, as far and as wide as possible, are not interested in victims, they’re interested in themselves.” The issue surrounding the child sex abuse scandal, which was reported on in 2014, has resurfaced since Starmer took office. He has been at the center of the issue, given he was the director of public prosecutions between 2008 and 2013, a time when the horrifying events were known to local officials who have been accused of holding back justice.

Starmer continued to condemn Musk’s support of far-right violence instigator Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson. Robinson is in jail after admitting contempt of court by repeating false claims about a Syrian refugee. The support has even caused Nigel Farage, leader of the right-wing Reform UK Party, to distance himself somewhat from Musk. In response, Musk has called for Farage’s replacement as leader of Reform UK posting on X that he “doesn’t have what it takes.”

Starmer has been wary of responding to Musk at all, given that he does not want to get into a public slanging match with someone so closely tied to the incoming President. Many do not know how to navigate Musk currently. He is not an elected official, but his close relationship with the President gives him the “protection” of the strongest political office on earth as well as undue influence. Musk does have freedom of speech, but he also has the responsibility that comes with the inordinate amount of power and wealth he has, and he doesn’t seem to take the responsibility seriously at all. Uncle Ben would not be proud.

