Now Elon Musk is reportedly trying to influence another country’s election

Elon Musk is at it again. You know, interfering with an election he has no part of. This time, he is backing a far-right candidate in the German election. On X, he wrote “Only the AfD can save Germany.”

According to NBC News, a federal spokesperson reacted to Musk’s approval of the AfD (Alternative for Germany) Party. “It is indeed the case that Elon Musk is trying to influence the federal election,” the spokesperson said. They went on to clarify that Musk was allowed to share his opinion on the election. “After all, freedom of opinion also covers the greatest nonsense.”

The vote is happening in February after Olaf Scholz has lost the confidence vote. In response to Musk sharing opinion pieces on the German election and trying to use his platform to influence voters, Saskia Esken, a co-leader of Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD), responded with a call for resistance against Musk’s attempts.

“In Elon Musk’s world, democracy and workers’ rights are obstacles to more profit,” Esken said, via NBC News. “We say quite clearly: Our democracy is defensible and it cannot be bought.” Currently, it is being reported that the AfD Party is coming in second in Germany’s vote. But the influence of Musk does beg an important question: Why is he this involved in elections?

Elon Musk is everywhere and no one wants him there

Musk has wormed his way into our own government despite no one electing him. He worked his way as close to Trump has possible and it has resulted in many wondering who even wants him around. Now, with his support of the AfD Party, it is yet another political movement that no one asked Musk’s opinion on.

And the end of the day, Musk can share his opinion on elections, as the spokesperson said. But it does end up looking like he is trying to pull strings when he, inevitably, does it from a “position of power” here in the United States. He is working closely with Trump and the entire situation does not sit right with me.

