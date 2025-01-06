‘Spreading lies and misinformation’: Elon Musk is torn into by Britain’s Prime Minister

Elon Musk, who is not an elected official, is taking on political leaders from other countries. Why? Your guess is as good as mine. But it is happening. And now, he’s fighting with Britain’s Prime Minister, Keir Starmer.

After a recent speech, Starmer answered questions and was asked about Musk’s posts. Musk recently wrote “America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government” on X. Starmer spoke candidly about Musk while not really naming him. He pushed back at the “lies and misinformation” that Musk is consistently pushing on X, formerly known as Twitter, and warned of the far-right ideologies that men like Musk are nurturing with their posts.

Musk has been consistently attacking Jess Phillips, calling her a “rape genocide apologist.” Starmer considered Musk’s attacks on Phillips a line crossed. “When the poison of the far-right leads to serious threats to Jess Phillips and others, then in my book, a line has been crossed,” Starmer said. “I enjoy the cut and thrust of politics, the robust debate that we must have, but that’s got to be based on facts and truth, not on lies.”

Starmer went on to talk about Musk’s support of Tommy Robinson. Robinson is a far-right activist currently serving an 18-month prison sentence for contempt of court. On the topic of Robinson, Starmer said that “people,” which does include Musk, “cheerleading Tommy Robinson … are trying to get some vicarious thrill from street violence that people like Tommy Robinson promote.”

Starmer pushed once again about the truth and not believing the lies. “Once we lose the anchor that truth matters … then we are on a very slippery slope,” he said.

Again, why are we letting Elon Musk get involved?!

Quite frankly, whenever Donald Trump gets in fights with world leaders, I am embarrassed because Americans voted for that man. I didn’t but others did. That’s MY country he’s presenting and it is horrifying. But with Elon Musk, not a single one of us voted for him to have power. That’s not my circus to deal with. If he wants to fight with people, maybe that will keep him out of having any real power.

I don’t understand why Musk continues to put his nose into governments that are not our own. Frankly, he shouldn’t be messing with ours but Donald Trump DID put him up for nomination in his cabinet. So we unfortunately have that to deal with. But the DOGE position that Musk will occupy is about OUR OWN government. Not international dealings. So again, I ask, why is he bothering to talk about other countries?

He’s so obtuse, he probably doesn’t realize how unhinged telling AMERICA to free British citizens is or he might think he is making a joke. He often thinks he’s being funny when he speaks and it is kind of sad.

Regardless of the nonsense surrounding this, it is horrifying that a man just waltzed into the White House and somehow has this much power and sway when none of us wanted him there.

