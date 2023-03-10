Lewis Capaldi Will Feature in a Netflix Documentary—But It’s No Comedy

Singer Lewis Capaldi has announced a new documentary that will be available on Netflix from April 5.

In a video posted to his various social media accounts, the 26-year-old, who always has us in hysterics dressed up as characters from shows like Squid Game, Bridgerton, and Wednesday, before finally giving the camera a thumbs up in his own clothes.

@lewiscapaldi I’ve made a NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY!!! it’s called ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ and comes out ? on April 5th! pretty terrified for everyone to see this if I’m quite honest, but I’m so so proud of it ❤️ x #netflix #lewiscapaldi ♬ original sound – Lewis Capaldi

He wrote in the caption of his TikTok, “I’ve made a NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY!!! it’s called ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ and comes out on April 5th! pretty terrified for everyone to see this if l’m quite honest, but I’m so so proud of it ×”.

We don’t know too much about it apart from its release date. However, after the announcement, a user replied to his announcement tweet, he wrote, “IT’S QUITE SAD :-(“. So we think that we should probably get our tissues ready.

Netflix also posted about the documentary. On their website, they wrote, “This intimate, all-access documentary chronicles Lewis Capaldi’s journey from a scrappy teen with a viral performance to a Grammy-nominated pop star.”

In May, Lewis is due to release his sophomore album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, which follows the huge success of his debut Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. The singer is also currently on tour, performing his beautiful heartbreak anthems while breaking out into comedy routines regularly every night to hundreds of fans.

This year looks like it will be big for the “Someone You Loved” singer—and we can’t wait!

(featured image: Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]