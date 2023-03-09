Friends, the news you’ve been waiting for with bated breath for has finally been revealed. That’s right, animal expert Anna Webb has finally released her Spotify playlist for dogs called “Happy Hounds” in partnership with Škoda, and you won’t believe what’s on it. Or maybe you will; I’m not sure how up on “appropriate music for dogs” you are.

First and foremost, we need to address the elephant in the room. No, the Baja Men’s “Who Let the Dogs Out” is not on this list. I know you were wondering, but this is not a playlist for dog lovers, OK? This is literally a playlist for dogs, and that song would get them riled up and since I don’t think you’re going to take your dogs out to the club right now, it’s simply an inappropriate song to play for them. However, since I now have it stuck in my head, I’m sure you do too, here’s the music video:

Now that we got that out of the way, let’s talk about music that is appropriate for dogs. The playlist was created to accompany car rides to keep dogs calm and happy, which I appreciate. My own dog gets freaked out (and car sick, poor guy) on road trips, although in retrospect, I am coming to believe it might be because I insist on playing “Who Let the Dogs Out” on repeat for the entirety of the car ride. (Mental note to self: Download new dog-friendly playlist. Apologize to all past road trip companions for only playing one Baja Men song while they were in the car. Consider exploring this in therapy later.)

So what qualifies a song to be included on the Happy Hounds playlist? Here’s an explainer per The Independent:

All tracks on the ‘Happy Hounds’ musical montage were specifically selected because they help ease stress for dogs, due to their rhythm, beats per minute or the singer’s soft vocals.

This may seem a little ridiculous, but as the article points out, it affects everyone on the road:

It’s a safety issue as well, with 75% of drivers saying their pet’s behaviour has distracted them while on the move.

So with that in mind, we’re all officially on board with a playlist for dogs, yes? Which is good news for the Swifties in your life because TayTay just keeps dominating everywhere, including in the canine world. “Anti-Hero” is pooch-approved. Per the article:

Taylor’s a hero with this new tune, as it comes in at 106 bpm making for a perfect tempo for our furry friends. Taylor also sings at a low frequency and speed, at a steady rhythm of 4×4 so its best suited for aiding dogs’ anxiety.

Other approved songs include “Careless Whisper” by George Michael, “Like a Prayer” by Madonna, “Knowing Me Knowing You” by ABBA, and “Fly Me to The Moon” by Frank Sinatra.

There’s even a slow jam ballad classic by a reggae legend:

No Woman No Cry – Bob Marley and the Wailers Reggae goes down superbly with anxious dogs as they find it calming because of its unique rhythm – 4×4 time signature with heavy accent placed on the 2nd and 4th beats of the bar – so it’s perfect for chillaxin’ to on a long drive. The Independent

Don’t worry, Harry Styles fans, “Watermelon Sugar” is also on the approved list:

This pup-ular artist will also raise the woof for dogs, as his award-winning song sits in the 85 BPM, so in line with the ‘reggae’ ideal.

Dogs and reggae. Who knew?

Even if you don’t have a dog, this is a pretty great playlist.

Honestly, the only thing it’s missing is a little Baja Men, but I accept the decision that perhaps they might be a little too rambunctious to keep a dog calm on a drive. I may speak from personal experience on this one.

