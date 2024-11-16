Our LEGO Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) tier list for 2024

Are you not like other LEGO Star Wars fans? Are you the real deal? An “ultimate collector” as we like to say in the biz? If you’re looking to show off your undying devotion to the brand, then you need at least one of these Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series LEGO sets.

Granted, it won’t be cheap. Your wallet’s going to feel like it got a once-over from space pirate Hondo Ohnaka (real ultimate collectors know who I mean). That’s why I’ve taken the liberty of organizing these sets into tiers, so you can make an informed decision about which set to spend your hard-earned credits on.

GOD TIER

The crème de la crème. The GOATs. The unparalleled paragons of par excellence. These are the God Tier sets, which might as well have been crafted by the divine power itself.

The Millennium Falcon

(LEGO)

What else did you expect? It’s the most iconic ship in the entire Star Wars fleet. The pride and joy of Han Solo. The Millennium Falcon. While there are many Millennium Falcon LEGO sets kicking around, this one flies head and shoulders above all others. For starters, it’s the biggest Millennium Falcon LEGO set on the market. This behemoth is a staggering 7,541-piece build, making it one of the most complex LEGO sets ever created. Clocking in at 8 inches high, 33 inches long, and 22 inches wide, this set will take days to build. Weeks even.

The exterior of the set comes with movable hull panels, a lowering boarding ramp, a concealed blaster cannon, and a 4-minifigure cockpit with a detachable canopy. The interior features a main hold seating area, an engineering station with a turning seat, a Dejarik holographic game, and a combat remote training helmet. The rear compartment features the engine room equipped with a model of the hyperdrive and 2 escape Pod hatches. The set also comes with two crews of minifigures, including Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO from the classic films, as well as an older version of Han Solo from the newest trilogy, along with Rey and Finn. This set is STACKED.

S TIER

What does S stand for? No one knows. Super? Supreme? Seriously good? It’s anime’s greatest mystery! While many claim that the S Tier is the highest, a true tier expert knows that the S Tier is ranked below the God Tier. It’s the height of human achievement. If God Tier is the big man himself on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, S Tier is Adam’s outreached hand.

The AT-AT

When it comes to land vehicles of the galaxy far, far away, the Imperial AT-AT reigns supreme. Towering above the battlefield (and most of your other LEGO sets) this walking battle tank is the unstoppable centerpiece of any Imperial ground assault unit (so long as there aren’t any tow cables in the vicinity). This hulking set clocks in at 6,785 pieces, and measures 24.5 inches tall. The set has posable legs and a posable head, rotating cannons with realistic recoil action, a bomb-drop hatch, and even a hook to attach to Luke Skywalker’s towline, so you can recreate the scene of the Empire’s crushing defeat on Hoth. The main cabin of this thing is cavernous, with enough space for up to 40 minifigures and up to four speeder bikes. Speaking of speeder bikes, two are included in the set along with 9 LEGO minifigures!

Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser

(LEGO)

Before the Empire cornered the market with their magnificent Star Destroyers, the Republic had massive space battleships of their own. Marvel at the glory of the Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser, the pride of the Republic fleet. This Clone Wars era relic is 5374 pieces of pre-Imperial nostalgia. Measuring 20.59 x 18.9 x 15.08 inches, this ship is a leviathan. The set features a command bridge and a hangar, and inside the latter is a buildable scale model of a Republic gunship. The set also comes with a display stand and a special commemorative 20 years of Clone Wars brick, along with an info plaque about the build. It’s like a Star Wars art installation in your house.

The Razor Crest

(LEGO)

The Razor Crest from The Mandalorian is proving to be a modern-day classic. This 6187-piece build is a true behemoth, as the 20.59 x 18.9 x 9.37 ship clocks in at a whopping 18 lbs. You could do reps with this thing. The set also features an openable cockpit, sleeping quarters, side hatches, a cargo compartment, a weapons cabinet, and even a carbon-freezing chamber. The set also comes with five minifigures: The Mandalorian, Mythrol, Kulil, Blurrg, and even a baby Grogu with a little stroller to push him in! You can also lift off the top of the model to reveal the details of the interior. Prepare to ooh and ahh at the complexities of this baby’s LEGO engines!

A TIER

A is for Awesome. Just plain awesome.

Tie Interceptor

(LEGO)

When it comes to fighter design, the Empire once again has the Republic beat. The Tie Interceptor is the coldest Star Wars fighter on the market. It’s just plain threatening. This 1931-piece set is 12.5 inches high, 16 inches long, and 13 inches wide. It also features a detailed, openable cockpit and some pretty sweet laser cannons. Just strap two green laser pointers onto this thing and run around your house screaming “WOOOOOORRRRRRGGGEEEEEEEHHHHH” and your friends won’t know the difference between your loving homage and an actual Imperial space assault. The set also comes with a sharply dressed Tie Fighter Pilot minifigure and droid, and a stand to mount the whole shebang on. And of course, who could forget the LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary brick and included plaque? Gotta let ’em know that it’s the real deal.

X-Wing Starfighter

(LEGO)

The X-Wing Starfighter is the symbol of the Rebellion and the indomitable forces of good in the galaxy. This 1949 piece set measures 21.5 inches long and features posable wings that can shift between attack mode and flight mode. It also comes with a Luke Skywalker minifigure with a lightsaber and custom custom-designed outfit made specifically for this set. And don’t forget R2-D2! He’s chillin’ behind the cockpit as an adorable little minifigure version of himself. Of course, the set also comes with a display stand and a commemorative plaque.

B TIER

B is for “you could do better, but barely.”

Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder

(LEGO)

Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder is one of the most underrated vehicles in all of Star Wars. It’s essentially a high-speed drop-top space convertible. S-ranked in any other franchise, but when the Millennium Falcon is your competition, you have to up your game. This 1890-piece set clocks in at 19 inches long and features sweet details like an openable cockpit and turbine engine with an exposed interior. The set also includes a Luke Skywalker minifigure complete with a lightsaber and a little C-3PO. It also comes with a display stand, to make it appear like it’s hovering. It isn’t, but they don’t have to know that.

C TIER

C is for could be better.

Jabba’s Sail Barge

(LEGO)

When it comes to design, Jabba’s Sail Barge is as shapeless as The Hutt himself. Don’t get me wrong, it’s still a solid choice, but it wouldn’t exactly be my first, second, or fifth choice if I got to take my pick of these designs. That being said, this 3943-piece set didn’t skimp on the details.

The best part of this set is not what’s on the outside, but what’s on the inside. Peel away the side wall of the ship to reveal four separate interior chambers including a cockpit, a weapons storage room, a staircase to the ship’s deck, and the personal quarters of Jabba himself. Speaking of Jabba, the set comes with a mini-figure of The Hutt, along with C-3PO, Princess Leia in her Jabba-approved bikini, and a whole slew of alien minifigures to throw into the Sarlacc Pit. The ship also comes with guns mounted on the upper decks, detachable sails, and a stand to hold it all together. The more I write about this thing, the more I think it might be at least a B-tier. I’m just a form-over-function kind of person, and the form of this thing is Hutt ugly, but hey, that’s how it was meant to be.

